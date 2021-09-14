Lifestyle wrap: Zanesville
(ZANESVILLE, OH) Life in Zanesville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Zanesville area, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
COVID-19 Update from Genesis Hospital and Muskingum County Health Department
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- As of September 9th, there have been a cumulative 10,021 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic here in Muskingum County; with 888 active COVID-19 infections -which is the highest amount since December. With 153 of those active cases being reported today alone. For those 18 years and older, the vaccination rate is 50.5%, while those 60 years and older are vaccinated at a 80.8% rate. Read more
Many good healthcare professionals are ready to walk if they keep pushing it. The hospitals will lack even more quality care as a result. What happened to freedom of choice? This is NOT a vaccine. Class action lawsuits are already taking shape and rightfully so.
5 likes 1 dislike 2 replies
A neighbor of mine whose not vaccinated is in Genesis right now.. having a very hard time with Covid. No underlying health issues and under the age of 40... this isn't a joke. Yes we all have choices and I respect that...but I respect living life more.
2 likes 2 replies
Genesis HealthCare Offering Free At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits
Genesis HealthCare System is offering an easy and convenient testing option for COVID-19 for. people who are concerned they had a recent exposure or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Home Test kits are available for free at Genesis Primary Care offices. in Zanesville (1210 Ashland Ave.), Coshocton, Crooksville, Dresden,... Read more
Monarch Butterfly Tagging Underway at One of County’s Pollinator Patches During September
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Beginning this Thursday and for every Thursday in September, the Muskingum Soil and Water Conservation District will be tagging monarch butterflies that are living amongst one of the many butterfly gardens the organization has coordinated around the county. The monarchs tagged today were at the pollinator patch -which... Read more
Rambo Memorial Health Center gets new medical director
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Commissioners on Thursday approved hiring Dr. Megan Barnes to serve as Rambo Memorial Health Center Medical Director beginning January 1, 2022. Current medical director, Dr. Carl Schowengerdt, is scheduled to retire at the end of the year. Dr. Barnes’ employment with Rambo begins November... Read more