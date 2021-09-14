Lifestyle wrap: Zanesville

(ZANESVILLE, OH) Life in Zanesville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

COVID-19 Update from Genesis Hospital and Muskingum County Health Department ZANESVILLE, Ohio- As of September 9th, there have been a cumulative 10,021 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic here in Muskingum County; with 888 active COVID-19 infections -which is the highest amount since December. With 153 of those active cases being reported today alone. For those 18 years and older, the vaccination rate is 50.5%, while those 60 years and older are vaccinated at a 80.8% rate. Read more

Genesis HealthCare Offering Free At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Genesis HealthCare System is offering an easy and convenient testing option for COVID-19 for. people who are concerned they had a recent exposure or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Home Test kits are available for free at Genesis Primary Care offices. in Zanesville (1210 Ashland Ave.), Coshocton, Crooksville, Dresden,... Read more

Monarch Butterfly Tagging Underway at One of County’s Pollinator Patches During September ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Beginning this Thursday and for every Thursday in September, the Muskingum Soil and Water Conservation District will be tagging monarch butterflies that are living amongst one of the many butterfly gardens the organization has coordinated around the county. The monarchs tagged today were at the pollinator patch -which... Read more

