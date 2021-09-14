CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls sports lineup: What's trending

Great Falls News Beat
Great Falls News Beat
 6 days ago

(GREAT FALLS, MT) Great Falls sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Great Falls sports. For more stories from the Great Falls area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Great Falls / montanarightnow.com

Great Falls disc golfers host Electric City Open

Great Falls disc golfers host Electric City Open

A National Amateur Disc Golf Tour event was held on Saturday at Warden Park in Great Falls. Over 30 Montana amateur disc golf players got to show off their skills in the Electric City Open. Read more

Great Falls / khq.com

The Life of Cory Reeves: From undersheriff to umpire all in a day

The Life of Cory Reeves: From undersheriff to umpire all in a day

Great Falls, Mont.- During the summertime in Great Falls there's no other place to be but Centene stadium… great food, great drinks, and of course good baseball. Undersheriff Cory Reeves has found a unique way to make Centene his second home. After hours compiling data and checking emails, Undersheriff Cory... Read more

Great Falls / youtube.com

Miles for Maddox fundraiser in honor of the Great Falls educator and coach Ken Maddox

Miles for Maddox fundraiser in honor of the Great Falls educator and coach Ken Maddox

Miles for Maddox fundraiser in honor of the Great Falls educator and coach Ken Maddox Read more

Great Falls / youtube.com

Cyclists cross newly-renamed Great Falls bridge

Cyclists cross newly-renamed Great Falls bridge

Cyclists cross newly-renamed Great Falls bridge Read more

ABOUT

With Great Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

