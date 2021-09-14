Great Falls sports lineup: What’s trending

(GREAT FALLS, MT) Great Falls sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Great Falls disc golfers host Electric City Open A National Amateur Disc Golf Tour event was held on Saturday at Warden Park in Great Falls. Over 30 Montana amateur disc golf players got to show off their skills in the Electric City Open. Read more

The Life of Cory Reeves: From undersheriff to umpire all in a day Great Falls, Mont.- During the summertime in Great Falls there's no other place to be but Centene stadium… great food, great drinks, and of course good baseball. Undersheriff Cory Reeves has found a unique way to make Centene his second home. After hours compiling data and checking emails, Undersheriff Cory... Read more

Miles for Maddox fundraiser in honor of the Great Falls educator and coach Ken Maddox Miles for Maddox fundraiser in honor of the Great Falls educator and coach Ken Maddox Read more

