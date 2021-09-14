What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Alexandria

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Alexandria, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey was a guest speaker at LSUA fundraiser. LSUA held their Shrimp Jam fundraiser at the Alexandria Riverfront Center to help support LSUA athletics, and their guest speaker was none other than Hall of Fame Coach Kim Mulkey. National. Updated: 1 hours ago. A Colorado Springs... Read more

Huckleberry Brewing Company raises $4,500 for Keep Jammin’ for Kids Fund ALEXANDRIA, La. - Huckleberry Brewing Company presented Central Louisiana Community Foundation (CLCF) with a check for $4,500 for the Keep Jammin’ for Kids Fund. On Friday, September 3, 2021, Huckleberry Brewing Company hosted the 3rd Annual Keep Jammin’ Fest to raise money to provide musical instruments for schools and children in Central Louisiana. The annual festival is hosted in honor of Ben Rougeou, musician and friend of the brewery owner. Read more

Okratober Fest to celebrate South's most iconic vegetable The Alexandria Farmers Market plans to celebrate the South's most iconic vegetable - okra - with Okratober Fest on Sept. 28. "So Louisiana - we have such a rich history with okra as everyone in our community knows," said Audrey Kolde, market manager. "It is a very culturally significant food to us in Louisiana and I just loved the idea of celebrating it." Read more

