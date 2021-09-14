CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Alexandria

 6 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Alexandria, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Alexandria / kalb.com

Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey was a guest speaker at LSUA fundraiser. LSUA held their Shrimp Jam fundraiser at the Alexandria Riverfront Center to help support LSUA athletics, and their guest speaker was none other than Hall of Fame Coach Kim Mulkey. National. Updated: 1 hours ago. A Colorado Springs... Read more

Alexandria / kalb.com

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Huckleberry Brewing Company presented Central Louisiana Community Foundation (CLCF) with a check for $4,500 for the Keep Jammin’ for Kids Fund. On Friday, September 3, 2021, Huckleberry Brewing Company hosted the 3rd Annual Keep Jammin’ Fest to raise money to provide musical instruments for schools and children in Central Louisiana. The annual festival is hosted in honor of Ben Rougeou, musician and friend of the brewery owner. Read more

Alexandria / beauregarddailynews.net

The Alexandria Farmers Market plans to celebrate the South's most iconic vegetable - okra - with Okratober Fest on Sept. 28. "So Louisiana - we have such a rich history with okra as everyone in our community knows," said Audrey Kolde, market manager. "It is a very culturally significant food to us in Louisiana and I just loved the idea of celebrating it." Read more

Alexandria / westcentralsbest.com

ALEXANDRIA, LA (September 9, 2021) – The Rapides Foundation will conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment via phone survey from September until November throughout its nine-parish service area. Parishes included in the assessment are Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon and Winn. The Foundation is working with an independent research firm, Professional Research Consultants, Inc., of Omaha, Nebraska, to complete phone surveys with community members throughout the region. The purpose of this assessment is to identify major health problems, gaps in services and other factors which may contribute to less than optimal health status for residents of Central Louisiana. Read more

