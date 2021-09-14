Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Farmington
FARMINGTON, NM
Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Farmington sports.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
High school soccer: PV girls advance in tournament, Farmington falls to Hope Christian
FARMINGTON — Tournament matches are at hand for a number of area teams this week in both boys and girls soccer, with Piedra Vista and Farmington taking part in action at Albuquerque Academy. Meantime, several area and local teams were also taking part in non-district action. Here's a recap of... Read more
Bloomfield vs. Albuquerque Academy: Live blog from our Daily Times game of the week
BLOOMFIELD — Two unbeaten teams, homecoming night and more from Bobcat Stadium where the Bloomfield Bobcats host the Albuquerque Academy Chargers in our Game of the Week. Join us for live updates throughout the evening from this game as well as updates from other games across San Juan County. 9:33... Read more
Bloomfield edges clear late to hand Albuquerque Academy first loss of football season
BLOOMFIELD — Homecoming night was also a victory celebration for the Bloomfield Bobcats, who slugged it out early with Albuquerque Academy before earning a 35-21 win at Bobcat Stadium. Meantime, emphatic victories for Farmington over Aztec and from Piedra Vista over Kirtland Central, as well as a stinging loss by... Read more
Yodice: Valencia coach Shank has a frenetic weekend
Everyone who served as a head football coach in Portales on Friday night, and then coached another game in Farmington on Saturday afternoon, please raise your hands. Valencia High School’s varsity coach on Friday night led the Jaguars to one of the best wins in Shank’s four seasons with the Jaguars, a 32-22 victory at Portales. Read more
Coach Shank I writing U this after I read that U could use some help my roommate Gilbert Montoya was all state Line Backer for LL.. we live in Las Maravllas close to the school he is 65 still fit , he was Captain at correctional center for 20 years good standing citizen, would help be willing to help U on A voluntary roll it would be a win win situation for both of U ! his Number is 505-389-3610 yes got his shots for the Virus, He also has refinances from some of the top people in the community about the kind of person that he is , my name is Gurule 505-359-0807