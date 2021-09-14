Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Farmington

(FARMINGTON, NM) Farmington-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Farmington sports.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

High school soccer: PV girls advance in tournament, Farmington falls to Hope Christian FARMINGTON — Tournament matches are at hand for a number of area teams this week in both boys and girls soccer, with Piedra Vista and Farmington taking part in action at Albuquerque Academy. Meantime, several area and local teams were also taking part in non-district action.

Bloomfield vs. Albuquerque Academy: Live blog from our Daily Times game of the week BLOOMFIELD — Two unbeaten teams, homecoming night and more from Bobcat Stadium where the Bloomfield Bobcats host the Albuquerque Academy Chargers in our Game of the Week.

Bloomfield edges clear late to hand Albuquerque Academy first loss of football season BLOOMFIELD — Homecoming night was also a victory celebration for the Bloomfield Bobcats, who slugged it out early with Albuquerque Academy before earning a 35-21 win at Bobcat Stadium. Meantime, emphatic victories for Farmington over Aztec and from Piedra Vista over Kirtland Central, as well as a stinging loss by...

