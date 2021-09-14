CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gadsden, AL

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Gadsden

Gadsden News Watch
Gadsden News Watch
 6 days ago

(GADSDEN, AL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Albertville / sandmountainreporter.com

Tyson Foods launches COVID-19 ‘Healthy Heroes’ Vaccination rewards sweepstakes

Tyson Foods launches COVID-19 ‘Healthy Heroes’ Vaccination rewards sweepstakes

To reward team members who have chosen to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Tyson Foods is holding weekly drawings during September for thousands of dollars in cash prizes for vaccinated team members at its Albertville, Blountsville and Gadsden poultry plant locations. Team members who choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Alabama / wbrc.com

Alabama 9/11 responders share message about World Trade Center Health Program

Alabama 9/11 responders share message about World Trade Center Health Program

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) – There was still smoke coming from the collapsed World Trade Center when Investigator Stephen Hooks arrived in New York on September 28, 2001. “It was emotional, the TV, the pictures, it don’t do it justice. The pile was still there, it was still smoking, the smell was still there,” said Hooks, looking at a photo he snapped of Ground Zero nearly 20 years ago. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
wbrc.com

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey responded to President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday about sweeping new federal vaccine requirements. “Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable. Read more

Comments
avatar

We are walking a tight rope hear, but this is America. If we start mandating a vaccine that has not been approved by the FDA but maybe a couple of weeks. We are opening up Pandora’s box. I am vaccinated, I took my 70 year old mother to get vaccinated. Viruses are a part of life. We haven’t seen this in 100 years. Yes most should get vaccinated, but mandates are a socialist - communist move. We open the door for other issues .

84 likes 5 dislikes 70 replies

avatar

regardless of what anyone thinks if we allow our government to force this vaccine on people you can kiss your freedom and your rights good bye. it's everyone's right to decide, not your right to decide for anyone else.

77 likes 8 dislikes 14 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Alabama / al.com

Bring it on: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to President Joe Biden

Bring it on: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to President Joe Biden

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has a direct message to President Joe Biden over new COVID mandates: Bring it on. Ivey’s blunt words come in response to Biden’s statement regarding elected officials and states “undermining” COVID relief efforts. “My plan also takes on elected officials and states that are undermining you... Read more

Comments
avatar

Memaw's high stepping. She has my vote. I am all for the vaccine and those who want to take it, what I am not for is my government telling me what I have to do. You people who think that we are supposed to do what the government says instead of government doing what we say really need a refresher course on American rights. Either you believe in the constitution or you don't.

129 likes 7 dislikes 27 replies

avatar

A word-for-word quote from on MeeMaw on July 22, 2021 - “It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.”

47 likes 4 dislikes 26 replies

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Gadsden, AL
Lifestyle
City
Gadsden, AL
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al
Gadsden News Watch

Gadsden News Watch

Gadsden, AL
192
Followers
237
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gadsden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy