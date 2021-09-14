What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Gadsden
(GADSDEN, AL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Tyson Foods launches COVID-19 ‘Healthy Heroes’ Vaccination rewards sweepstakes
To reward team members who have chosen to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Tyson Foods is holding weekly drawings during September for thousands of dollars in cash prizes for vaccinated team members at its Albertville, Blountsville and Gadsden poultry plant locations. Team members who choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and... Read more
Alabama 9/11 responders share message about World Trade Center Health Program
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) – There was still smoke coming from the collapsed World Trade Center when Investigator Stephen Hooks arrived in New York on September 28, 2001. “It was emotional, the TV, the pictures, it don’t do it justice. The pile was still there, it was still smoking, the smell was still there,” said Hooks, looking at a photo he snapped of Ground Zero nearly 20 years ago. Read more
Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey responded to President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday about sweeping new federal vaccine requirements. “Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable. Read more
We are walking a tight rope hear, but this is America. If we start mandating a vaccine that has not been approved by the FDA but maybe a couple of weeks. We are opening up Pandora’s box. I am vaccinated, I took my 70 year old mother to get vaccinated. Viruses are a part of life. We haven’t seen this in 100 years. Yes most should get vaccinated, but mandates are a socialist - communist move. We open the door for other issues .
84 likes 5 dislikes 70 replies
regardless of what anyone thinks if we allow our government to force this vaccine on people you can kiss your freedom and your rights good bye. it's everyone's right to decide, not your right to decide for anyone else.
77 likes 8 dislikes 14 replies
Bring it on: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to President Joe Biden
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has a direct message to President Joe Biden over new COVID mandates: Bring it on. Ivey’s blunt words come in response to Biden’s statement regarding elected officials and states “undermining” COVID relief efforts. “My plan also takes on elected officials and states that are undermining you... Read more
Memaw's high stepping. She has my vote. I am all for the vaccine and those who want to take it, what I am not for is my government telling me what I have to do. You people who think that we are supposed to do what the government says instead of government doing what we say really need a refresher course on American rights. Either you believe in the constitution or you don't.
129 likes 7 dislikes 27 replies
A word-for-word quote from on MeeMaw on July 22, 2021 - “It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.”
47 likes 4 dislikes 26 replies