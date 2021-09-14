What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Gadsden

(GADSDEN, AL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Tyson Foods launches COVID-19 ‘Healthy Heroes’ Vaccination rewards sweepstakes To reward team members who have chosen to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Tyson Foods is holding weekly drawings during September for thousands of dollars in cash prizes for vaccinated team members at its Albertville, Blountsville and Gadsden poultry plant locations. Team members who choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and... Read more

Alabama 9/11 responders share message about World Trade Center Health Program GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) – There was still smoke coming from the collapsed World Trade Center when Investigator Stephen Hooks arrived in New York on September 28, 2001. “It was emotional, the TV, the pictures, it don’t do it justice. The pile was still there, it was still smoking, the smell was still there,” said Hooks, looking at a photo he snapped of Ground Zero nearly 20 years ago. Read more

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey responded to President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday about sweeping new federal vaccine requirements. “Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable. Read more

