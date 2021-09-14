Californians getting $600, $1,100 stimulus checks: Who qualifies and when they'll come

The Child Tax Credit money isn't the only money coming from the federal government. A new program will be issuing $600 checks to certain groups. Here's what you should know. Between the direct stimulus checks and the advance on the Child Tax Credit, a significant amount of extra money has been sent out from the federal government to qualifying Americans over the last year. The monthly Child Tax Credit checks, which range from $250 to $300 maximum per dependent per month are adding a total of more than $15 billion monthly to bank account balances across the nation. And, when you add in what was sent out via stimulus checks in late 2019 and early 2020, well, let's just say that a lot of money has been issued to Americans as of late.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO