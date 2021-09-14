CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Californians getting $600, $1,100 stimulus checks: Who qualifies and when they'll come

By Alison DeNisco Rayome, Clifford Colby
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile a fourth stimulus check is off the table for Americans, Californians are getting some additional relief aid in Year 2 of the pandemic. Another batch of Golden State Stimulus II payments will arrive in bank accounts across California on Sept. 17. The first round -- amounting to 600,000 payments -- went out on Aug. 27; this coming batch is much larger, with at least 2 million Californians receiving the benefit.

