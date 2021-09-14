What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Danville
Veteran police officer loses her long battle with COVID
DANVILLE, Va. – A veteran Danville Police officer who had been battling COVID-19 for about more than a month died Wednesday. Officer Bonnie Jones was first diagnosed with the virus in late July and had been hospitalized and on a ventilator since early August. Jones, 46, had been with the... Read more
My Condolences to her family and Loved Ones, fellow officers Eye have met her before she was a caring and compassionate person She will be missed
Rest In Peace! Condolences and Prayers for family and friends 🙏🙏 Thank you for your service in Danville 🇺🇸🇺🇸
Arlington, Danville Schools to Require COVID-19 Tests for Unvaccinated High School Athletes
More Virginia schools are instituting COVID-19 vaccination requirements for high school student athletes. On Thursday, the Arlington County Public Schools Superintendent Francisco Durán announced the policy for his district in a Thursday presentation to the school board. He included a message for the public. “We do not want to quarantine... Read more
Facing fourth surgery for rare condition, Danville teenager tries to stay upbeat
DANVILLE, Va. — A local teen admits he is struggling as he faces a fourth surgery for a condition that has plagued him since 2018. Landen Walker, 17, will have surgery on Oct. 1 in Pittsburgh for Juvenile Nasopharyngeal Angiofibroma, a highly aggressive tumor that is primarily found in adolescent males. Only 50 cases a year are diagnosed in the United States. Read more
I am praying for you cause I know you have been though a lot but you are one of God child and he is always by your side I always ask about you keep your head up and I will keep praying for you love your friend Candy 🙏💓💓💓
I wish you a safe. trip , healthy recovery from the surgery. I'll be back in danville virginia some day, I hope to meet you and your family. from Sherry Shaughnessy
Pittsylvania County adds another COVID-19 death, positivity rate skyrockets
Pittsylvania County added another COVID-19 death over the weekend as the positivity rate soared to more than 32% for the rural area, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Simply put, that means nearly 1-in-3 residents of Pittsylvania County who undergo a COVID-19 test yield a positive result.... Read more