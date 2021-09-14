What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Danville

(DANVILLE, VA) Life in Danville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Veteran police officer loses her long battle with COVID DANVILLE, Va. – A veteran Danville Police officer who had been battling COVID-19 for about more than a month died Wednesday. Officer Bonnie Jones was first diagnosed with the virus in late July and had been hospitalized and on a ventilator since early August. Jones, 46, had been with the... Read more

Arlington, Danville Schools to Require COVID-19 Tests for Unvaccinated High School Athletes More Virginia schools are instituting COVID-19 vaccination requirements for high school student athletes. On Thursday, the Arlington County Public Schools Superintendent Francisco Durán announced the policy for his district in a Thursday presentation to the school board. He included a message for the public. “We do not want to quarantine... Read more

Facing fourth surgery for rare condition, Danville teenager tries to stay upbeat DANVILLE, Va. — A local teen admits he is struggling as he faces a fourth surgery for a condition that has plagued him since 2018. Landen Walker, 17, will have surgery on Oct. 1 in Pittsburgh for Juvenile Nasopharyngeal Angiofibroma, a highly aggressive tumor that is primarily found in adolescent males. Only 50 cases a year are diagnosed in the United States. Read more

