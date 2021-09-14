CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, VA

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Danville

Danville Updates
Danville Updates
 6 days ago

(DANVILLE, VA) Life in Danville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Danville / wakg.com

Veteran police officer loses her long battle with COVID

Veteran police officer loses her long battle with COVID

DANVILLE, Va. – A veteran Danville Police officer who had been battling COVID-19 for about more than a month died Wednesday. Officer Bonnie Jones was first diagnosed with the virus in late July and had been hospitalized and on a ventilator since early August. Jones, 46, had been with the... Read more

Comments
avatar

My Condolences to her family and Loved Ones, fellow officers Eye have met her before she was a caring and compassionate person She will be missed

2 likes

avatar

Rest In Peace! Condolences and Prayers for family and friends 🙏🙏 Thank you for your service in Danville 🇺🇸🇺🇸

1 like

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Arlington County / tennesseestar.com

Arlington, Danville Schools to Require COVID-19 Tests for Unvaccinated High School Athletes

Arlington, Danville Schools to Require COVID-19 Tests for Unvaccinated High School Athletes

More Virginia schools are instituting COVID-19 vaccination requirements for high school student athletes. On Thursday, the Arlington County Public Schools Superintendent Francisco Durán announced the policy for his district in a Thursday presentation to the school board. He included a message for the public. “We do not want to quarantine... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Danville / greensboro.com

Facing fourth surgery for rare condition, Danville teenager tries to stay upbeat

Facing fourth surgery for rare condition, Danville teenager tries to stay upbeat

DANVILLE, Va. — A local teen admits he is struggling as he faces a fourth surgery for a condition that has plagued him since 2018. Landen Walker, 17, will have surgery on Oct. 1 in Pittsburgh for Juvenile Nasopharyngeal Angiofibroma, a highly aggressive tumor that is primarily found in adolescent males. Only 50 cases a year are diagnosed in the United States. Read more

Comments
avatar

I am praying for you cause I know you have been though a lot but you are one of God child and he is always by your side I always ask about you keep your head up and I will keep praying for you love your friend Candy 🙏💓💓💓

1 like

avatar

I wish you a safe. trip , healthy recovery from the surgery. I'll be back in danville virginia some day, I hope to meet you and your family. from Sherry Shaughnessy

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Pittsylvania County / godanriver.com

Pittsylvania County adds another COVID-19 death, positivity rate skyrockets

Pittsylvania County adds another COVID-19 death, positivity rate skyrockets

Pittsylvania County added another COVID-19 death over the weekend as the positivity rate soared to more than 32% for the rural area, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Simply put, that means nearly 1-in-3 residents of Pittsylvania County who undergo a COVID-19 test yield a positive result.... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Danville, VA
Lifestyle
City
Community, VA
Danville, VA
Government
City
Danville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Rrb Life
Danville Updates

Danville Updates

Danville, VA
214
Followers
239
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Danville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy