Saint Louis, MO

Get Your Live Music On! "Rock The Dock" Returns To The Riverboats At The Gateway Arch

 6 days ago
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Riverfront is home to must-see concerts this fall! The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are set to host the second annual Rock the Dock floating concert series, a celebration of STL’s live music scene featuring genres such as blues, soul, R&B, alt-rock, and country. Concertgoers can enjoy a rocking atmosphere, a special Cajun-inspired menu, and a selection of drinks from 4 Hands Brewing Co, alongside the best views of the Mississippi River and the Gateway Arch Continue Reading

RiverBender.com

Mississippi Earthtones Rates Huge Hit In Its Return To Broadway

ALTON - The Mississippi Earthtones Festival was a huge hit Saturday on Broadway in Alton with a wide range of vendors and talented entertainment throughout the day till evening. The Mississippi Earthtones Festival, presented by Alton Main Street and the Sierra Club, is a celebration of the river through art, music, and conservation. The 15 th Annual event was held between Easton Street and Langdon Street in Alton from noon until 10 p.m. Saturday. “At the MEF, we showcase our region’s Continue Reading
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RiverBender.com

St. Louis Artists, Others, Showcase Work This Weekend At Edwardsville Arts Fair

EDWARDSVILLE - These are artists who will be showcased at the Edwardsville Arts Fair at Edwardsville City Park from September 24, 2021, to Sunday, September 26, 2021. Artist: Mollie Chounard Location: Saint Louis, Missouri Artist Statement : "I'm a conceptual fantasy and surreal painter working primarily in acrylics on canvas. My primary focus is to create art that makes a statement, and each piece has its own unique story to tell. " Artist: Rick Graves Location: Spring Green, Continue Reading
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RiverBender.com

Gogh To Yoga At Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

ST. LOUIS — Yoga and fitness enthusiasts can "Gogh With the Flow" at new Yoga classes now added to Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. St. Louis' own Yoga Buzz will hold the hour-long classes inside the exhibition's Starry Night Pavilion while the show's projections of Vincent Van Gogh's most famous works surround the participants. The guided experience promises to elevate the mind-body connection and create a dreamy and mystical journey through the visual experiences and sounds Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RiverBender.com

Franklin Graham's God Loves You Tour coming to World Wide Technology Raceway Tuesday, September 21

ST. LOUIS REGION – Franklin Graham’s God Loves You Tour will stop at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, on Tuesday, September 20, at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. The eight-city, Route 66-themed Good Loves You Tour is a free celebration of God’s love for you. The event will feature live music from the Newsboys and other uplifting musicians, as well as a powerful Continue Reading
MADISON, IL
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
RiverBender.com

Gateway Arch Turning Off Exterior Lights For Bird Migration Season, Sept. 18-30

ST. LOUIS — The National Park Service has announced it will not illuminate the Gateway Arch at night September 18-30 due to bird migration season. “Every spring and fall, we turn off the upward lighting on the Gateway Arch exterior to avoid the possible disorienting effect on birds that migrate at night,” said Tarona Armstrong, Deputy Superintendent, Gateway Arch National Park. The exterior lights will be turned back on beginning Friday, October 1, and the monument will Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RiverBender.com

Yoga, Movie Night Under The Arch, River Clean-up & More: National Public Lands Day At The Arch, Sept. 25

ST. LOUIS — In celebration of National Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 25, the National Park Service and Gateway Arch Park Foundation will mark a day of appreciation for America’s public lands with a full day of fun-filled activities at the Arch grounds. The events highlight the importance of caring for our public lands and the health benefits these spaces provide. “With 91 acres of beautiful park land, thousands of trees and native plants, and more than five mile Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

