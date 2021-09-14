The lineup: Sports news in Salisbury

(SALISBURY, MD) Salisbury sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Salisbury sports. For more stories from the Salisbury area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Generals extend unbeaten streak to 15 with 2-0 win over SMC SALISBURY, Md. – The Washington and Lee women's soccer team prevailed by a score of 2-0 over St. Mary's (Md.) on Saturday afternoon to kick-off the Salisbury Tournament. The win improves the Generals' overall record to 4-0 this season, and they are now unbeaten in 15 straight games (14-0-1), tied for the fifth-longest span without a loss in program history. The Seahawks fall to 2-2 overall with the loss. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Methodist makes program history with first win over Salisbury SALISBURY, MD. Methodist women's soccer got the job done, with two late first half goals, in a 2-1 victory over Salisbury University. This was the programs first win against the Sea Gulls, in three meetings. In the match, Madison Rizer and Rachel Johnson each scored. For Johnson, it was her... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Men’s Soccer announces weekend schedule changes SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury University men's soccer team's games in the Seahawk Classic at St. Mary's against Swarthmore and Dickinson originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12 have been canceled. No make-up date has been announced. For more schedule updates, visit SUSeaGulls.com and on social media @SUSeaGulls. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE