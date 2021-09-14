The lineup: Sports news in Salisbury
Generals extend unbeaten streak to 15 with 2-0 win over SMC
SALISBURY, Md. – The Washington and Lee women's soccer team prevailed by a score of 2-0 over St. Mary's (Md.) on Saturday afternoon to kick-off the Salisbury Tournament. The win improves the Generals' overall record to 4-0 this season, and they are now unbeaten in 15 straight games (14-0-1), tied for the fifth-longest span without a loss in program history. The Seahawks fall to 2-2 overall with the loss. Read more
Methodist makes program history with first win over Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD. Methodist women's soccer got the job done, with two late first half goals, in a 2-1 victory over Salisbury University. This was the programs first win against the Sea Gulls, in three meetings. In the match, Madison Rizer and Rachel Johnson each scored. For Johnson, it was her... Read more
Men’s Soccer announces weekend schedule changes
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury University men's soccer team's games in the Seahawk Classic at St. Mary's against Swarthmore and Dickinson originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12 have been canceled. No make-up date has been announced. For more schedule updates, visit SUSeaGulls.com and on social media @SUSeaGulls. Read more
Gulls drop historic matchup with Wisconsin-Whitewater
SALISBURY, Md- Dubbed the biggest regular season game in program history–the Salisbury University football team fell to six-time Division III champion Wisconsin-Whitewater 31-14 on Saturday afternoon. Warhawks quarterback Max Meylor threw for 227 yards and 4 touchdowns. Whitewater receiver Ryan Wisniewski finished with 5 receptions for 129 yards and two... Read more