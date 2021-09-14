CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury Dispatch

The lineup: Sports news in Salisbury

Salisbury Dispatch
Salisbury Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SALISBURY, MD) Salisbury sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Salisbury sports. For more stories from the Salisbury area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Salisbury / generalssports.com

Generals extend unbeaten streak to 15 with 2-0 win over SMC

Generals extend unbeaten streak to 15 with 2-0 win over SMC

SALISBURY, Md. – The Washington and Lee women's soccer team prevailed by a score of 2-0 over St. Mary's (Md.) on Saturday afternoon to kick-off the Salisbury Tournament. The win improves the Generals' overall record to 4-0 this season, and they are now unbeaten in 15 straight games (14-0-1), tied for the fifth-longest span without a loss in program history. The Seahawks fall to 2-2 overall with the loss. Read more

Salisbury / mumonarchs.com

Methodist makes program history with first win over Salisbury

Methodist makes program history with first win over Salisbury

SALISBURY, MD. Methodist women's soccer got the job done, with two late first half goals, in a 2-1 victory over Salisbury University. This was the programs first win against the Sea Gulls, in three meetings. In the match, Madison Rizer and Rachel Johnson each scored. For Johnson, it was her... Read more

Salisbury / suseagulls.com

Men’s Soccer announces weekend schedule changes

Men’s Soccer announces weekend schedule changes

SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury University men's soccer team's games in the Seahawk Classic at St. Mary's against Swarthmore and Dickinson originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12 have been canceled. No make-up date has been announced. For more schedule updates, visit SUSeaGulls.com and on social media @SUSeaGulls. Read more

Salisbury / wmdt.com

Gulls drop historic matchup with Wisconsin-Whitewater

Gulls drop historic matchup with Wisconsin-Whitewater

SALISBURY, Md- Dubbed the biggest regular season game in program history–the Salisbury University football team fell to six-time Division III champion Wisconsin-Whitewater 31-14 on Saturday afternoon. Warhawks quarterback Max Meylor threw for 227 yards and 4 touchdowns. Whitewater receiver Ryan Wisniewski finished with 5 receptions for 129 yards and two... Read more

Comments / 0

Salisbury Dispatch

Salisbury Dispatch

Salisbury, MD
With Salisbury Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

