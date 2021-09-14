Lifestyle wrap: Logan
Concerned citizens seek mask mandate support from Logan council – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Despite state law to the contrary, an ad hoc group of local residents are urging the members of the Logan City Council to call for a mask mandate for youngsters in city schools. “In your leadership positions, you are tasked with tremendous responsibility for protecting your constituents,” said... Read more
here we are 18 months later masks have not worked from day one but yet people want to go to the board members and request if they mandate a mask for children but this lady did not have a mask on herself if you're worried about a mask why don't you start by wearing one everyday every place you go then ask about others tell then go fly a kite
I support. Masks work if people would wear them right. Notice to cache valley people the mask 😷 goes over your nose.
Mystery fast-food restaurant targeted for 1375 N. Main
The Cache Valley rumor mill loves speculation about what fast-food chains might open outlets locally, so here's something to chew on. The Logan Planning Commission has approved a site plan for a new drive-through restaurant just north of Chik-Fil-A on Main Street, but the eatery envisioned has so far been kept secret. Read more
USU hosting another superspreader event
You are invited ... to USU’s latest COVID Superspreader event! A call to USU’s athletic department revealed that up to 18,000 people are expected to attend Friday’s game at Romney Stadium. Masks are NOT required, social distancing will be impossible, but attendees will receive free hand sanitizers! What a joke. President Cockett, how can you, as a scientist, allow this to occur? Read more
you should probably lock yourself in your basement again. the sky might be falling for real this time
super spreader; ooh! sky is falling! life's scary huh? great win Aggies! should have been there Frank; great atmosphere!
Logan Regional, 12 other Intermountain hospitals postpone non-urgent surgeries
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Thirteen Utah hospitals, including Logan Regional, will postpone many non-emergency surgeries starting next week as health care workers are overwhelmed by another surge in COVID-19 cases from the faster-spreading delta variant, a major health care company said Friday. Intermountain Healthcare announced that the hospitals will... Read more