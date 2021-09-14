CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Lifestyle wrap: Logan

Logan Daily
Logan Daily
 6 days ago

(LOGAN, UT) Life in Logan has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Logan / kvnutalk.com

Concerned citizens seek mask mandate support from Logan council – Cache Valley Daily

Concerned citizens seek mask mandate support from Logan council – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – Despite state law to the contrary, an ad hoc group of local residents are urging the members of the Logan City Council to call for a mask mandate for youngsters in city schools. “In your leadership positions, you are tasked with tremendous responsibility for protecting your constituents,” said... Read more

Comments
avatar

here we are 18 months later masks have not worked from day one but yet people want to go to the board members and request if they mandate a mask for children but this lady did not have a mask on herself if you're worried about a mask why don't you start by wearing one everyday every place you go then ask about others tell then go fly a kite

7 likes 3 replies

avatar

I support. Masks work if people would wear them right. Notice to cache valley people the mask 😷 goes over your nose.

1 like 1 dislike 1 reply

Logan / hjnews.com

Mystery fast-food restaurant targeted for 1375 N. Main

Mystery fast-food restaurant targeted for 1375 N. Main

The Cache Valley rumor mill loves speculation about what fast-food chains might open outlets locally, so here's something to chew on. The Logan Planning Commission has approved a site plan for a new drive-through restaurant just north of Chik-Fil-A on Main Street, but the eatery envisioned has so far been kept secret. Read more

Logan / hjnews.com

USU hosting another superspreader event

USU hosting another superspreader event

You are invited ... to USU’s latest COVID Superspreader event! A call to USU’s athletic department revealed that up to 18,000 people are expected to attend Friday’s game at Romney Stadium. Masks are NOT required, social distancing will be impossible, but attendees will receive free hand sanitizers! What a joke. President Cockett, how can you, as a scientist, allow this to occur? Read more

Comments
avatar

you should probably lock yourself in your basement again. the sky might be falling for real this time

1 like

avatar

super spreader; ooh! sky is falling! life's scary huh? great win Aggies! should have been there Frank; great atmosphere!

1 like

Salt Lake City / hjnews.com

Logan Regional, 12 other Intermountain hospitals postpone non-urgent surgeries

Logan Regional, 12 other Intermountain hospitals postpone non-urgent surgeries

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Thirteen Utah hospitals, including Logan Regional, will postpone many non-emergency surgeries starting next week as health care workers are overwhelmed by another surge in COVID-19 cases from the faster-spreading delta variant, a major health care company said Friday. Intermountain Healthcare announced that the hospitals will... Read more

Comments / 0

Logan Daily

Logan Daily

Logan, UT
ABOUT

With Logan Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

