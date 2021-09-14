CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

The lineup: Sports news in Sanford

 6 days ago

(SANFORD, NC) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Sanford area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Sanford sports. For more stories from the Sanford area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Jackets win slobberknocker at Fuquay

Lee County knew what to expect when it paid a visit to Fuquay-Varina on Friday night. The Bengals are good, and they’re physical, and to beat them on their home turf, the Yellow Jackets would have to hold the line and take the fight back to them. Mission accomplished. Thank... Read more

Jackets look to swarm over Bengals

With COVID-19 having reared its ugly head at Southern Lee this week, Friday night football in Lee County will be focused on an important non-conference game for MaxPreps’ second-ranked 3A team in the East. The Yellow Jackets, who bounced back from a rare regular-season defeat with a 38-0 rout of... Read more

No. 16 Lee County stifles No. 19 Fuquay-Varina, 20-6

Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — The No. 16 Lee County Yellow Jackets made a trip to Wake County and came away with a 20-6 win over the No. 19 Fuquay-Varina Bengals on Friday night. Coming off of a big win over rival Holly Springs, the Bengals were looking to keep the momentum rolling with an upset of Lee County, but they ran into a stingy Yellow Jacket defense. Read more

Lady Cavs get back on track

After opening Sandhills Conference play with two losses, Southern Lee’s volleyball team got back on track and won their first league contest on Thursday evening, defeating Hoke County. There was very little suspense in the match, with Southern winning the first set easily. Thank you for reading!. Please log in,... Read more

