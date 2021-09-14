Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Charleston
Biden’s plan to fight COVID-19 draws mixed reactions in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice expressed outrage Friday about aspects of President Joe Biden’s recently-announced plan to fight COVID-19. Justice said he does not support mandating vaccines for millions of American workers. Biden’s plan for addressing the pandemic includes steps he said could help keep schools open, protect businesses and improve care for people with COVID-19. But the most controversial aspect of the plan is vaccination requirements. Read more
Doesn't it take SEVERAL YEARS to produce an ACTUAL vaccine for ANYTHING??? This virus started around the middle of 2019. It has BARELY been TWO WHOLE years. Our government either expects us to be their guinea pigs and possibly die years and years BEFORE our actual time or has planned this pandemic decades in advance and we still possibly die years and years BEFORE our actual time. As of now neither myself, my children nor anyone else in my family taking ANY TYPE of COVID-19 vaccine for at least another TEN years. I whole heartedly believe if your immune system was strong enough to fight off and/or prevent the H1N1 virus you'll survive this one.
also if you happen to die of a heart attack. your death WILL be ruled as COVID related so it really doesn't matter either way if you take the vaccine or not. so there's that.
West Virginia senators oppose special session on COVID-19
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Democratic Senate leaders said Thursday they’re against a special session to consider bills that would bar schools and businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or other measures. Sen. Ron Stollings of Boone, who is also a physician, said the health care system is stretched. The... Read more
That's because they are wolves in sheep's clothing and they must go immediately staring with Capito!!!
But its ok for Businesses and schools to oppose their will on We The People? Sounds like hypocrisy to me! they forget who makes businesses run, and who the school board actually work for!!!
Kanawha-Charleston Health Dept. seeks to offer antibody treatment; primary care offices also expected to get involved
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha Charleston Health Department is seeking a million dollars in an emergency grant from the state Department of Health and Human Resources as part of its ongoing COVID-19 response. Health Department Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sherri Young wants the money to help establish a Monoclonal Antibody... Read more
vaccines and monoclonal antibodies are our only way out of this situation that is about to become a Twindemic
Health officials: More young people need to get vaccinated in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, Wv (WOWK) — Most of the state of West Virginia is red on the daily county alert map, meaning transmission of the virus remains high. In the past day, more than 1,700 new cases were reported. The number of active cases is just short of 23,000. And 10% of the people tested in the past day were positive for COVID-19. The numbers are renewing calls for people age 12 and above, to get vaccinated. Read more
Stop shoving that shot in everyone’s face! We get that you want us all to take it . However WE CHOOSE NOT TO!! Some of us have had covid and survived . We have antibodies!
they don't work either 😕 you still get it after vaccinated and now you need a booster...why...your suppose to be protected ...what's next?
