Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Charleston

Biden’s plan to fight COVID-19 draws mixed reactions in West Virginia CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice expressed outrage Friday about aspects of President Joe Biden’s recently-announced plan to fight COVID-19. Justice said he does not support mandating vaccines for millions of American workers. Biden’s plan for addressing the pandemic includes steps he said could help keep schools open, protect businesses and improve care for people with COVID-19. But the most controversial aspect of the plan is vaccination requirements. Read more

West Virginia senators oppose special session on COVID-19 CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Democratic Senate leaders said Thursday they’re against a special session to consider bills that would bar schools and businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or other measures. Sen. Ron Stollings of Boone, who is also a physician, said the health care system is stretched. The... Read more

Kanawha-Charleston Health Dept. seeks to offer antibody treatment; primary care offices also expected to get involved CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha Charleston Health Department is seeking a million dollars in an emergency grant from the state Department of Health and Human Resources as part of its ongoing COVID-19 response. Health Department Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sherri Young wants the money to help establish a Monoclonal Antibody... Read more

