Top Scranton sports news

(SCRANTON, PA) Scranton sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Scranton sports. For more stories from the Scranton area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW – Week 3 (9/10) We’ve got plenty of highlights from Week 3 of the high school football season. Here are the dozen games we featured this Friday… Read more

LATEST NEWS

Rochester Red Wings swept by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in doubleheader The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders swept the Red Wings in Thursday’s doubleheader at PNC Field in Moosic, PA. Scranton won game one, 5-1, before taking the nightcap, 11-3, sending the Wings to their 10th straight loss. The Red Wings have now scored three or fewer runs in eight straight games. All four... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Scranton Edges Wilkes Men’s Golf 304-333 LEHMAN, PA – The Wilkes University men's golf team hosted its first match of the 2021 fall season falling to the University of Scranton 304-333 Saturday afternoon at the Huntsville Golf Club. Wilkes slips to 1-1 overall on the season in dual match play. Max Cocchi (Ludlow, MA/Tilton School) led... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE