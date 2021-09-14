Top Scranton sports news
FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW – Week 3 (9/10)
We’ve got plenty of highlights from Week 3 of the high school football season. Here are the dozen games we featured this Friday… Read more
Rochester Red Wings swept by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in doubleheader
The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders swept the Red Wings in Thursday’s doubleheader at PNC Field in Moosic, PA. Scranton won game one, 5-1, before taking the nightcap, 11-3, sending the Wings to their 10th straight loss. The Red Wings have now scored three or fewer runs in eight straight games. All four... Read more
Scranton Edges Wilkes Men’s Golf 304-333
LEHMAN, PA – The Wilkes University men's golf team hosted its first match of the 2021 fall season falling to the University of Scranton 304-333 Saturday afternoon at the Huntsville Golf Club. Wilkes slips to 1-1 overall on the season in dual match play. Max Cocchi (Ludlow, MA/Tilton School) led... Read more
.@LongstrethLAX girls’ recruit Episcopal Academy 2022 DEF Schnyder commits to Scranton
Episcopal Academy 2022 defender Grace Schnyder has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at University of Scranton. High school: Episcopal Academy (West Chester, PA) Lacrosse honors: 2020NXT All Stars, Under Armour uncommitted PA 2019, Ultimate Elite 2018-2020, WPLL Futures 2020. Academic honors: Receiving American Legion Award, Creating Special... Read more