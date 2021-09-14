CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Lifestyle wrap: Sumter

Sumter News Flash
Sumter News Flash
 6 days ago

(SUMTER, SC) Life in Sumter has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Sumter area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Sumter / theitem.com

10 districts fully virtual, 10 more are now mixed, South Carolina Education Department says

As of late Friday, there were 10 school districts in the state that are fully virtual due to COVID-19, and 10 more have a mix of schools that are either face to face or fully remote. The state Department of Education in Columbia is tracking districts' operational status with the... Read more

Comments
avatar

Keep the children in school! No mask teachers don’t want to be there fine fire them ! I class only a Moran can read from a textbook ! Went to my dr and other drs they went on the internet watched , so don’t say you need a collage degree to teach

1 like 1 reply

avatar

That’s what the teachers want. They don’t want to be back in the classroom.

2 likes

Sumter / theitem.com

Sumter SPCA's Nellie would make a wonderful lap cat

Nellie, an 11-month-old American shorthair, is housebroken, friendly, affectionate and active. She is great with other cats and children and adores any kind of attention. She would make a wonderful lap cat and family buddy. The Sumter SPCA is located at 1140 S. Guignard Drive, (803) 773-9292, and is open... Read more

Columbia / abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Tickets for the Fall Feast in Sumter, Columbia Greek Festival this week and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical. Those in Sumter are in for a sweet treat this week. The popular fall feast is back! Thursday, September 16, more than 20 local restaurants and chefs are serving up some of their delicious favorites at the Swan Lake Iris Gardens. Sorry kids, this is an event only for the adults. It runs from 6-8:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $35, but limited tickets will be available at the gate for an all you can eat night! Read more

Sumter / wltx.com

Many questions remain unanswered about Biden's vaccine, testing mandates

Many questions remain unanswered as the Biden Administration prepares to roll out its plan to require vaccinations or weekly testing for many. Read more

Comments / 0

 

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
With Sumter News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

