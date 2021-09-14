Lifestyle wrap: Sumter

(SUMTER, SC) Life in Sumter has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

10 districts fully virtual, 10 more are now mixed, South Carolina Education Department says As of late Friday, there were 10 school districts in the state that are fully virtual due to COVID-19, and 10 more have a mix of schools that are either face to face or fully remote. The state Department of Education in Columbia is tracking districts' operational status with the... Read more

Sumter SPCA's Nellie would make a wonderful lap cat Nellie, an 11-month-old American shorthair, is housebroken, friendly, affectionate and active. She is great with other cats and children and adores any kind of attention. She would make a wonderful lap cat and family buddy. The Sumter SPCA is located at 1140 S. Guignard Drive, (803) 773-9292, and is open... Read more

Local Living: Tickets for the Fall Feast in Sumter, Columbia Greek Festival this week and more! COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical. Those in Sumter are in for a sweet treat this week. The popular fall feast is back! Thursday, September 16, more than 20 local restaurants and chefs are serving up some of their delicious favorites at the Swan Lake Iris Gardens. Sorry kids, this is an event only for the adults. It runs from 6-8:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $35, but limited tickets will be available at the gate for an all you can eat night! Read more

