Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Longview

Gregg County Fair returns after a year hiatus LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Gregg County Fair is returning to Longview. “It’s so uplifting to be able to have this thing and put it back where it needs to be, first time for 72 years going on that we ever had to cancel one,” said General Fair Manager Billy Clay. Read more

Texas AG threatens 3 East Texas school districts with legal action over mask mandate LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office sent an email to Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox, asking to rescind the mandatory wearing of masks on LISD property. Superintendent Wilcox and the school board have read the letter from the Texas Attorney General’s legal counsel, which states... Read more

