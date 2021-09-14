Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Longview
Gregg County Fair returns after a year hiatus
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Gregg County Fair is returning to Longview. "It's so uplifting to be able to have this thing and put it back where it needs to be, first time for 72 years going on that we ever had to cancel one," said General Fair Manager Billy Clay.
Close the fair, practice Covid prevention strategies. With Gregg County reaching record numbers and hospitals at capacity, why would you encourage Covid exposure and gamble with peoples life’s. Wake up Gregg county officials.
makes me want to throw caution to the wind & go. I feel like it's time to have a lil fun, enjoyment! But I'd be at the height of my selfishness if I did this.I do have my happy- enjoyable & fun memories . maybe....one day again!?😔
Texas AG's office tells Longview ISD to back off mask mandate
The Texas Attorney General's Office says it might take legal action against Longview ISD if the district doesn't rescind or stop enforcing its mask mandate. School officials issued the mandate effect Aug. 23 as the number of COVID cases in students and staff members began to increase after school started.
lots of schools have inforced mask mandates now why am i only hearing about longview?
Texas AG threatens 3 East Texas school districts with legal action over mask mandate
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office sent an email to Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox, asking to rescind the mandatory wearing of masks on LISD property. Superintendent Wilcox and the school board have read the letter from the Texas Attorney General's legal counsel, which states...
Longview ISD board approves $1,000 vaccination incentive stipend
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to combat COVID-19 and protect its students, faculty, and staff, one of East Texas's largest school districts is offering an incentive to get the vaccine. Monday night, the Longview Board of Trustees approved a resolution authorizing a one-time vaccination incentive stipend of o$1,000...