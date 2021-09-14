CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon sports lineup: What’s trending

 6 days ago

(LEBANON, PA) Lebanon-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Lebanon sports. For more stories from the Lebanon area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Lebanon / godutchmen.com

Wick's Individual Title Headlines Strong Performances at LVC Invite

LEBANON, Pa. – Lebanon Valley's men's and women's cross country teams were impressive in the 48th annual LVC Dutchmen Invitation on Saturday morning at Union Canal Tunnel Park. The Dutchmen women finished second overall out of 21 schools, led by individual winner Lauren Wick, while the men took third place at the invite out of 22 schools. Read more

Lebanon / pctwildcats.com

Penn College runners compete at Lebanon Valley

LEBANON, Pa. — The Penn College men finished 13th with 392 points and the women 16th with 444 points in nonconference cross-country races at the Lebanon Valley College Dutchmen Invitational on Saturday. Alec Rees finished 101st to lead the Wildcat men and Avery Baker was 133rd to lead the women's squad. Read more

Lancaster / lancasteronline.com

Scoreboard: Coverage of all 21 Week 3 games involving L-L League football teams

Twenty-three Lancaster-Lebanon League teams were in action across 20 games Friday night. All of those games are now in the books. Below are the final scores of those games. LNP|LancasterOnline covered the majority of those contests. To read that game coverage, click on the score of the game. In addition... Read more

Lebanon / lancasteronline.com

Offense, defense rise to task as McCaskey football posts lopsided win over Lebanon

Big plays ruled the day as McCaskey got back in the win column with a 60-6 nonleague football rout of visiting Lebanon on Friday night. The Red Tornado improved to 2-1 this season, scoring six times from outside the red zone while capitalizing on six Lebanon turnovers. “When you turn... Read more

