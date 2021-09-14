Lebanon sports lineup: What’s trending

(LEBANON, PA) Lebanon-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Wick's Individual Title Headlines Strong Performances at LVC Invite LEBANON, Pa. – Lebanon Valley's men's and women's cross country teams were impressive in the 48th annual LVC Dutchmen Invitation on Saturday morning at Union Canal Tunnel Park. The Dutchmen women finished second overall out of 21 schools, led by individual winner Lauren Wick, while the men took third place at the invite out of 22 schools. Read more

Penn College runners compete at Lebanon Valley LEBANON, Pa. — The Penn College men finished 13th with 392 points and the women 16th with 444 points in nonconference cross-country races at the Lebanon Valley College Dutchmen Invitational on Saturday. Alec Rees finished 101st to lead the Wildcat men and Avery Baker was 133rd to lead the women's squad. Read more

Scoreboard: Coverage of all 21 Week 3 games involving L-L League football teams Twenty-three Lancaster-Lebanon League teams were in action across 20 games Friday night. All of those games are now in the books. Below are the final scores of those games. LNP|LancasterOnline covered the majority of those contests. To read that game coverage, click on the score of the game. In addition... Read more

