Trending sports headlines in Joplin

Joplin netters win tournament crown at Thomas Jefferson Joplin edged Thomas Jefferson 22-17 for the team title Friday in the annual TJ Invitational girls tennis tournament. North Kansas City placed third with 12 points. The tourney also featured Carthage in fourth with nine points, Aurora in fifth with 6.5, College Heights in sixth with 5.5, Webb City in seventh with 4.5 and Neosho in eighth with one. Read more

MSSU football visits Joplin area elementary schools JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Southern football team visited three Joplin-area elementary schools during lunch and recess on Friday. “I never had anything like this,” says senior wide receiver, Brian Boyd Jr. “I hope this gives them an opportunity to look up to us and want to be either football players or whatever they want to be in life.” Read more

LIVE UPDATES: Conference match-ups continue across the region This week's lineup of high school Missouri football games includes Carthage traveling to Neosho, in a matchup that will be broadcast live below by partner NXT Level Media. Below, you'll find live updates and highlights from Joplin at Ozark, Republic at Webb City and more. Read more

