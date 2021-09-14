Trending sports headlines in Joplin

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin Updates
 6 days ago

(JOPLIN, MO) Joplin sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Joplin / joplinglobe.com

Joplin netters win tournament crown at Thomas Jefferson

Joplin edged Thomas Jefferson 22-17 for the team title Friday in the annual TJ Invitational girls tennis tournament. North Kansas City placed third with 12 points. The tourney also featured Carthage in fourth with nine points, Aurora in fifth with 6.5, College Heights in sixth with 5.5, Webb City in seventh with 4.5 and Neosho in eighth with one.

Joplin / koamnewsnow.com

MSSU football visits Joplin area elementary schools

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Southern football team visited three Joplin-area elementary schools during lunch and recess on Friday. "I never had anything like this," says senior wide receiver, Brian Boyd Jr. "I hope this gives them an opportunity to look up to us and want to be either football players or whatever they want to be in life."

Carthage / joplinglobe.com

LIVE UPDATES: Conference match-ups continue across the region

This week's lineup of high school Missouri football games includes Carthage traveling to Neosho, in a matchup that will be broadcast live below by partner NXT Level Media. Below, you'll find live updates and highlights from Joplin at Ozark, Republic at Webb City and more.

Joplin / joplinglobe.com

Joplin volleyball wins Silver bracket at Hillcrest Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Joplin volleyball team went 2-1-2 and won the silver bracket at the Hillcrest Classic on Saturday. In two-set matches, the Eagles (4-2-2) swept Hillcrest and Glendale, tied with Glendale and Lebanon and fell to Willard. A senior outside hitter, Allie Lawrence paced Joplin with 25 kills...

With Joplin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

