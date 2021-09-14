Your Saint Joseph lifestyle news

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Presidential vaccination mandate will affect thousands of St. Joseph workers (ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- President Joe Biden took his battle to vaccinate Americans straight into the workforce. "All employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated," Biden said during a national address Thursday afternoon. The president said that covers around 80 million people nationally. It... Read more

Pet of the Week: Shy cat, spirited puppy in the spotlight this week Fiesta is a 1-year-old calico cat that came to the shelter as a stray. Fiesta is very fearful here at the shelter but has made progress with a few staff members and volunteers. We feel that while Fiesta is tolerant of people and able to build relationships, she may never be a social flower. Fiesta would do best as a barn cat or in a home with minimal activity. Read more

Red Friday flags sale returns to St. Joseph Friday, September 10, local McDonald's in partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities will be selling the official 2021 Chiefs Red Friday flags. Each flag will cost $5. Read more

