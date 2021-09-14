CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eau Claire, WI

Trending lifestyle headlines in Eau Claire

Eau Claire Today
Eau Claire Today
 6 days ago

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Eau Claire, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Wisconsin / wausaupilotandreview.com

Many long-term care staff in Wisconsin reject vaccine, despite risks

Many long-term care staff in Wisconsin reject vaccine, despite risks

Hannah Miller, a nursing student and employee of a long-term care facility in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23 — and not voluntarily. “(The vaccine) hasn’t been out long enough to know what long term effects are,” Miller told Wisconsin Watch. “We... Read more

Comments
avatar

think Hannah is in the wrong profession. If she doesn't trust science, she shouldn't be in medicine. Also, wouldn't want her or other non-vacers endangering the people they are supposed to be helping.

27 likes 14 dislikes 28 replies

avatar

I quit long term care giving because of my co-workers refusing to vaccinate. It goes both ways.

20 likes 4 dislikes 11 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Eau Claire / weau.com

Ramone’s to be honored at American Family Field

Ramone’s to be honored at American Family Field

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A sweet spot in the Chippewa valley is being recognized at American Family Field this Sept. Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor in downtown Eau Claire will be honored as one of six Wis. small businesses at the stadium where the Milwaukee Brewers play. Since Ramone’s opened... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Eau Claire / news8000.com

UW-Eau Claire students are 68.1 percent vaccinated

UW-Eau Claire students are 68.1 percent vaccinated

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) – The COVID- 19 vaccination rate at UW-Eau Claire is now at 68.1 percent, as of noon Monday. UWEC released the updated vaccination totals Monday morning the university nears the 70 percent mark. UW-La Crosse reached the 70 percent mark on September 1st. UW System schools,... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Eau Claire / wqow.com

Open house held for L.E. Phillips Senior Center expansion

Open house held for L.E. Phillips Senior Center expansion

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After months of construction, the L.E. Phillips Senior Center's renovation is finally done. To celebrate its completion, an open house is being held this week, with special events scheduled through Wednesday. A brand-new fitness center and lower-level lounge are the main features of the expansion, with... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Lifestyle
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eau Claire Today

Eau Claire Today

Eau Claire, WI
95
Followers
246
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eau Claire Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy