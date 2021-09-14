CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, IL

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Decatur

Decatur Today
Decatur Today
 6 days ago

(DECATUR, IL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Decatur area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Decatur sports. For more stories from the Decatur area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Decatur / channel1450.com

Big First Half Leads Senators Over Eisenhower

Big First Half Leads Senators Over Eisenhower

The Senators followed their big first half last week as they led Eisenhower 57-0 after the first half on Saturday. Decatur was able to score twice in the second half, though, and made it 57-13 in the end. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Decatur / herald-review.com

Watch now: St. Teresa QB Joe Brummer earned his stripes against Central A&M

Watch now: St. Teresa QB Joe Brummer earned his stripes against Central A&M

DECATUR — Going into Friday's matchup between Associated Press Class 2A No. 1 St. Teresa and Class 1A No. 1 Central A&M, it was easy to assume Bulldogs running back Denim Cook was going to critical to the Bulldogs' success. The senior runner was coming off a 278 yard rushing... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Kenosha / carthage.edu

Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Day Two at Millikin Fall Invitational

Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Day Two at Millikin Fall Invitational

DECATUR, Ill. — Men's tennis closed out the final rounds of the Millikin Fall Invitational this Sunday afternoon, after completing the opening rounds of the event yesterday. After winning both of his opening rounds yesterday, Yanozie Amadike would remain undefeated in singles flight number three after winning his sets 6-3, 6-3 against Augustana. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Illinois / sj-r.com

Meet Illinois' 100-year-old World War II veteran who continues to defy age in golf

Meet Illinois' 100-year-old World War II veteran who continues to defy age in golf

Guy Ellis, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, coasted through 18 holes at Bunn Golf Course on Thursday. Ellis played on behalf of the Decatur Veterans and Friends golf group in a scramble against the Springfield veterans. His stamina and endurance belies his age. His golf game isn't too shabby,... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Decatur, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Decatur, IL
Decatur, IL
Sports
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Il Rrb Game
Decatur Today

Decatur Today

Decatur, IL
173
Followers
245
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Decatur Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy