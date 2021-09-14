Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Decatur

(DECATUR, IL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Decatur area.

Big First Half Leads Senators Over Eisenhower The Senators followed their big first half last week as they led Eisenhower 57-0 after the first half on Saturday. Decatur was able to score twice in the second half, though, and made it 57-13 in the end. Read more

Watch now: St. Teresa QB Joe Brummer earned his stripes against Central A&M DECATUR — Going into Friday's matchup between Associated Press Class 2A No. 1 St. Teresa and Class 1A No. 1 Central A&M, it was easy to assume Bulldogs running back Denim Cook was going to critical to the Bulldogs' success. The senior runner was coming off a 278 yard rushing... Read more

Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Day Two at Millikin Fall Invitational DECATUR, Ill. — Men's tennis closed out the final rounds of the Millikin Fall Invitational this Sunday afternoon, after completing the opening rounds of the event yesterday. After winning both of his opening rounds yesterday, Yanozie Amadike would remain undefeated in singles flight number three after winning his sets 6-3, 6-3 against Augustana. Read more

