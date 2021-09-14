CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions waive OL Tommy Kraemer, may be signing CB Quinton Dunbar

By Jeremy Reisman
Pride Of Detroit
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday afternoon, the Detroit Lions announced they have waived offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer. The reserve lineman missed out on the Lions’ initial 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad shortly thereafter. For Week 1, the Lions signed him to the 53-man roster helping add some offensive line depth in the wake of Taylor Decker’s finger injury that landed him on injured reserve. Detroit did not end up using him, though, as Kraemer was one of the team’s six inactives for the 49ers game.

www.prideofdetroit.com

