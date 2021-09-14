Detroit Lions waive OL Tommy Kraemer, may be signing CB Quinton Dunbar

I know that this is pretty late, and the game has been rehashed to death, but I thought I would just make a few points about Sunday’s game. First of all, I went. Detroit was hopping that morning, as the Tigers and Lions were both playing, and if you’re not familiar, the stadiums are right next to each other. Saw some Tigers warming up as I walked to Ford Field. The crowd was into it, but was much smaller than I expected. I’d say about 2/3 full. Some people wore masks, about 5-10% I’d say, I did not. I will next time though. I felt uncomfortable at times.

