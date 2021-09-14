Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Lynchburg
(LYNCHBURG, VA) Lynchburg-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Lynchburg sports stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
EC Glass vs Heritage High 'Jug Bowl' changes date in anticipation of crowd
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The fall football tradition of EC Glass taking on Heritage High School in the "Jug Bowl" has been moved. The game will now be played on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg City Stadium. Lynchburg City Schools said the date change is to... Read more
Sox rout Lynchburg, inch closer to playoffs
LYNCHBURG – Jonathan Diaz went 2 for 5 with three RBIs to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 13-2 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Thursday night at Bank of the James Stadium. Matthew Lugo, Alex Erro and Antoni Flores also drove in multiple runs for the Sox (68-43),... Read more
Purdue Fort Wayne Outlasts Liberty, 3-2
Liberty led Purdue Fort Wayne 8-4 in set five before the Mastodons rallied to clinch the five-set victory (25-18, 24-26, 10-25, 25-20, 15-10), Saturday at Liberty Arena. PFW improves to 2-6 on the season with the win, including 1-1 at this weekend’s Liberty Invitational. Meanwhile, Liberty (4-2) holds a 1-2 record in three matches this weekend heading into tonight’s finale against Loyola Marymount. Read more
Kutsanzira caps thrilling night with 108th-minute winner over Lynchburg
LEXINGTON, Va. – Junior midfielder Michael Kutsanzira (Bulawayo, Zimbabwe/Putnam Science Academy (Conn.)) capped off a thrilling game, scoring the winning goal for the 11th-ranked Washington and Lee men's soccer team in the 108th minute to push the team past Lynchburg, 2-1, on Saturday night. With the game nearing its end,... Read more
Comments / 0