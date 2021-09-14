Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Lynchburg

(LYNCHBURG, VA) Lynchburg-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

EC Glass vs Heritage High 'Jug Bowl' changes date in anticipation of crowd LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The fall football tradition of EC Glass taking on Heritage High School in the "Jug Bowl" has been moved. The game will now be played on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg City Stadium. Lynchburg City Schools said the date change is to... Read more

Sox rout Lynchburg, inch closer to playoffs LYNCHBURG – Jonathan Diaz went 2 for 5 with three RBIs to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 13-2 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Thursday night at Bank of the James Stadium. Matthew Lugo, Alex Erro and Antoni Flores also drove in multiple runs for the Sox (68-43),... Read more

Purdue Fort Wayne Outlasts Liberty, 3-2 Liberty led Purdue Fort Wayne 8-4 in set five before the Mastodons rallied to clinch the five-set victory (25-18, 24-26, 10-25, 25-20, 15-10), Saturday at Liberty Arena. PFW improves to 2-6 on the season with the win, including 1-1 at this weekend’s Liberty Invitational. Meanwhile, Liberty (4-2) holds a 1-2 record in three matches this weekend heading into tonight’s finale against Loyola Marymount. Read more

