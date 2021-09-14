Nathan Eovaldi Named Red Sox Nominee For 2021 Roberto Clemente Award

BOSTON (CBS) — In addition to being the best starter on the Red Sox this season, Nathan Eovaldi has also been a pillar in the community. The righty will be honored for his off-field work later this week, and is a nominee for one of the most prestigious awards in Major League Baseball.

Eovaldi was named Boston’s 2021 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award on Tuesday, a recognition given to a player who best represents the game of baseball through positive contributions on and off the field. That includes sportsmanship and community involvement.

Eovaldi will be honored during a pregame ceremony at Fenway on Friday, September 17 — the 20th annual Roberto Clemente Day. Robert Clemente Day and the award in his name pays tribute to the 15-time MLB All-Star and Hall of Famer’s legacy. Clemente died in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

Eovaldi has supported various charitable efforts since arriving in Boston in 2018, including those of the Red Sox and the Red Sox Foundation, as well as the Jimmy Fund and the Greater Boston Food Bank.

Even through the COVID-19 pandemic, Eovaldi has still managed to connect with children, doctors, and nurses through virtual appearances. He was named Jimmy Fund Captain in 2021, a role in which a player representative is chosen to support the 68-year relationship between the Red Sox and the Jimmy Fund. In that role, Eovaldi has visited with Jimmy Fund patients during their annual trips to Fort Myers and Fenway Park and has participated in the annual Red Sox Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon. He has also found time to participate in fundraisers and visits supporting the Golisano Children’s Hospital in Southwest Florida, the Boys & Girls Club, and Walter Reed Medical Center during the club’s trip to Washington, D.C. in 2019.

Eovaldi has been one of the few consistent members of the Boston rotation this season. He earned his first career All-Star nod in the first half, and is 11-8 with a 3.57 ERA over his 28 starts this season.