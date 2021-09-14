Trending sports headlines in Concord

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

 6 days ago

(CONCORD, NC) Concord-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

For more Concord sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Concord / bizjournals.com

Chip Ganassi Racing employees in Concord face layoffs after acquisition

Chip Ganassi Racing filed a WARN with the N.C. Department of Commerce saying as many as 55 employees could be laid off at the end of this NASCAR season. Read more

Concord / independenttribune.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Warriors quarterback makes it look easy being Green

CONCORD – “It is really scary how good that kid is going to be.”. These were the words spoken by Cabarrus Warriors head coach Jamie Bolton when asked about his quarterback, Tyler Green, after the team’s 49-21 victory over Concord on Friday evening at E.Z. Smith Field at Robert Bailey Stadium. Read more

Concord / wcnc.com

'I can take a break' | Concord girl battling cancer gets trip to visit professional soccer team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A young girl from Concord is starting her week with a smile because she is getting a trip to Los Angeles to see professional soccer, he favorite sport. It’s a big trip with an even bigger meaning behind it. When your name is Avery Caruso, and you’re... Read more

Concord / wraltechwire.com

Layoffs: Chip Ganassi Racing to lay off 55 workers at end of 2021 NASCAR Cup Series

CONCORD – According to a notice filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce, Chip Ganassi Racing will permanently cease operations in the company’s participation in NASCAR competition following the completion of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series on November 7, 2021. Trackhouse Racing purchased the assets of Chip Ganassi Racing... Read more

ABOUT

With Concord News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

