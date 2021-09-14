Trending sports headlines in Concord

(CONCORD, NC) Concord-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Chip Ganassi Racing employees in Concord face layoffs after acquisition Chip Ganassi Racing filed a WARN with the N.C. Department of Commerce saying as many as 55 employees could be laid off at the end of this NASCAR season. Read more

FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Warriors quarterback makes it look easy being Green CONCORD – “It is really scary how good that kid is going to be.”. These were the words spoken by Cabarrus Warriors head coach Jamie Bolton when asked about his quarterback, Tyler Green, after the team’s 49-21 victory over Concord on Friday evening at E.Z. Smith Field at Robert Bailey Stadium. Read more

'I can take a break' | Concord girl battling cancer gets trip to visit professional soccer team CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A young girl from Concord is starting her week with a smile because she is getting a trip to Los Angeles to see professional soccer, he favorite sport. It’s a big trip with an even bigger meaning behind it. When your name is Avery Caruso, and you’re... Read more

