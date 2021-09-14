CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 13 brings a new design and stylish colors. Here's what to know

By Alison DeNisco Rayome
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. The iPhone 13 line, unveiled Tuesday at an Apple hardware event, includes new colors and design changes that give the phones an upgrade over last year's iPhone 12 models. The four models -- a base iPhone 13, a Mini, a Pro and a Pro Max -- feature changes like a smaller notch, better battery life and new camera tricks. (Here's how to preorder the iPhone 13.)

