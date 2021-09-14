CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, GA

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Albany

Albany News Flash
Albany News Flash
 6 days ago

(ALBANY, GA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Albany area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Albany / walb.com

Albany church to host food box giveaway, vaccine drive-thru

Albany church to host food box giveaway, vaccine drive-thru

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Litman Cathedral House of God in Saints is hosting its monthly food box giveaway on Saturday, Sep. 11 from 9-11 a.m. The event is drive-thru only. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be administrated on site. Church officials said participants must have the truck or back seat... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Albany / southgatv.com

Phoebe: Covid-19 cases down but critically ill numbers increase

Phoebe: Covid-19 cases down but critically ill numbers increase

ALBANY, GA – As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 133. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 22 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 7 Total Inpatients Recovered – 2,858. Total Positive Deaths... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Albany / 247wallst.com

This is the County in the Albany, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

This is the County in the Albany, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 39,893,580 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 635,606 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. […] Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Dougherty County / walb.com

Dougherty leaders: Certain measures not being taken to curb coronavirus spread

Dougherty leaders: Certain measures not being taken to curb coronavirus spread

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders said certain measures aren’t being taken to help slow the spread of coronavirus in the community — a message consistent throughout Friday’s COVID-19 Task Force meeting. Southwest Health District Director Dr. Charles Ruiz said people are not quarantining when they have symptoms, making... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Albany, GA
Government
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga
Albany News Flash

Albany News Flash

Albany, GA
118
Followers
244
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Albany News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy