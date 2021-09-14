What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Albany

(ALBANY, GA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Albany church to host food box giveaway, vaccine drive-thru ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Litman Cathedral House of God in Saints is hosting its monthly food box giveaway on Saturday, Sep. 11 from 9-11 a.m. The event is drive-thru only. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be administrated on site. Church officials said participants must have the truck or back seat... Read more

Phoebe: Covid-19 cases down but critically ill numbers increase ALBANY, GA – As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 133. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 22 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 7 Total Inpatients Recovered – 2,858. Total Positive Deaths... Read more

This is the County in the Albany, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 39,893,580 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 635,606 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. […] Read more

