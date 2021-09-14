CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith sports digest: Top stories today

Fort Smith News Beat
Fort Smith News Beat
 6 days ago

(FORT SMITH, AR) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Fort Smith area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Arkansas / swtimes.com

Arkansas high school football scores from Week 2 of 2021 season

Arkansas high school football scores from Week 2 of 2021 season

Here are the Arkansas high school football statewide scores from Week 2 of the season. LANDMARK WIN:Longtime Arkansas-Fort Smith volleyball coach Jane Sargent wins her 700th career match. DEFENSE:How Aaron Carter and his Northside defensive teammates helped shut down Greenwood, 29-20 POTEAU WIN:Todd Mattox hits the holes on the line... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Fort Smith / arkansasonline.com

Fort Smith Northside downs Greenwood

Fort Smith Northside downs Greenwood

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies are kings of Sebastian County. Northside's punishing ground game and a suffocating defense stifled Greenwood's high-powered offense in a 29-20 win on Friday night. Northside (2-0) defeated Fort Smith Southside two weeks ago in the season opener and completed the Sebastian County... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Fort Smith / arkansasonline.com

Russellville pulls away from Fort Smith Southside

Russellville pulls away from Fort Smith Southside

FORT SMITH -- Russellville never wavered from its game plan and was rewarded with a big second half, scoring five touchdowns to pull away from Fort Smith Southside 48-27 Friday night at Rowland Stadium. The Cyclones (2-0) scored on five of its first six possessions in the second half turning... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Russellville / couriernews.com

Cyclones return after bye week

Cyclones return after bye week

The Russellville Cyclones are back on the playing field tonight after taking last week off as they head west to face the Fort Smith Southside Mavericks for their second nonconference game of the season. The Cyclones opened their season two weeks ago at home with a huge 42-12 victory over... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Smith, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Fort Smith, AR
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Ar
Fort Smith News Beat

Fort Smith News Beat

Fort Smith, AR
132
Followers
222
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Smith News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy