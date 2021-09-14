Fort Smith sports digest: Top stories today

(FORT SMITH, AR) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Fort Smith area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Arkansas high school football scores from Week 2 of 2021 season Here are the Arkansas high school football statewide scores from Week 2 of the season. LANDMARK WIN:Longtime Arkansas-Fort Smith volleyball coach Jane Sargent wins her 700th career match. DEFENSE:How Aaron Carter and his Northside defensive teammates helped shut down Greenwood, 29-20 POTEAU WIN:Todd Mattox hits the holes on the line... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Fort Smith Northside downs Greenwood FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies are kings of Sebastian County. Northside's punishing ground game and a suffocating defense stifled Greenwood's high-powered offense in a 29-20 win on Friday night. Northside (2-0) defeated Fort Smith Southside two weeks ago in the season opener and completed the Sebastian County... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Russellville pulls away from Fort Smith Southside FORT SMITH -- Russellville never wavered from its game plan and was rewarded with a big second half, scoring five touchdowns to pull away from Fort Smith Southside 48-27 Friday night at Rowland Stadium. The Cyclones (2-0) scored on five of its first six possessions in the second half turning... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE