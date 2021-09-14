What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Winchester

(WINCHESTER, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Winchester, from fashion updates to viral videos.

'Never seen anything like this in my 22 years in pediatrics' | Virginia doctor overwhelmed by child COVID cases He's pleading with families to get vaccinated to bring the numbers down. Read more

Americans turned away from Virginia hospitals over Afghan evacuees A massive influx of Afghan evacuees strained Northern Virginia hospitals so much this week that American citizens were being turned away. A hospital near Dulles Expo Center has been running out of beds, forcing the facility to turn away non-Afghan patients who didn’t need critical care, according to The Washington Post. The overwhelmed hospital system prompted a regional emergency response group to monitor the hospitals after one became so packed with patients that federal officials lost track of a number of Afghans receiving medical care, including a month-old child suffering from a possibly life-threatening condition. Read more

Valley Health reports high vaccination rates among staff WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Health has announced that since adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccinations for physicians and staff, 97 percent of employees have chosen to receive the vaccine by the September 7 deadline or have received an approved exemption. “I am extremely proud of... Read more

