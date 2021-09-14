What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Winchester
'Never seen anything like this in my 22 years in pediatrics' | Virginia doctor overwhelmed by child COVID cases
He's pleading with families to get vaccinated to bring the numbers down. Read more
Now parents vaccinated and giving to the kids, the vaccinated ARE SPREADING IT you dumba$$ people. Don't get vaccinated even though it isn't a real vaccine
This is b.s. My neighbor is a nurse at a pediatrics office in Front Royal. She said it's no different than any other year. She said as soon as school opens, the colds and flu rage thru the schools until spring. She said it happens every year. Except last year because kids weren't around each other.
Americans turned away from Virginia hospitals over Afghan evacuees
A massive influx of Afghan evacuees strained Northern Virginia hospitals so much this week that American citizens were being turned away. A hospital near Dulles Expo Center has been running out of beds, forcing the facility to turn away non-Afghan patients who didn’t need critical care, according to The Washington Post. The overwhelmed hospital system prompted a regional emergency response group to monitor the hospitals after one became so packed with patients that federal officials lost track of a number of Afghans receiving medical care, including a month-old child suffering from a possibly life-threatening condition. Read more
sounds about right he is putting Americans and america last as usual! he is a traitor only reason he left Afghanistan the way he did is because china told him to just like him and fauci funded Wuhan lab and trying to push there poison on us which destroys our natural immune system and making pandemic worse like they all had it planned to do! do not get the boosters!
All of this could have been avoided if Biden wasn’t such a dip$hit Commander in Chief. I would give him command of watching paint dry. But, here we are.
Valley Health reports high vaccination rates among staff
WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Health has announced that since adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccinations for physicians and staff, 97 percent of employees have chosen to receive the vaccine by the September 7 deadline or have received an approved exemption. “I am extremely proud of... Read more
Celebrate the fall with On-Campus Music, Games and Fireworks
Celebrate the Fall Festival at Shenandoah starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. There will be games outside the Health & Life Sciences Building (HLSB); a ’90s block party with a DJ, selfie station, and your favorite ’90s music in Sarah’s Glen (sponsored by the President’s Office and the Student Government Association); dessert food trucks in the HLSB parking lot; and a fireworks display. Read more