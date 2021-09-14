Activision Blizzard hit with labor complaint over alleged worker intimidation

Activision Blizzard has been hit with another lawsuit. The company was said to have discouraged employees from speaking out about cases of abuse. Controversy has surrounded Activision Blizzard for quite some time now. The company is facing lawsuits from employees, who believe that it applies many unfair practices and tolerates mobbing and sexual harassment. Activision is apparently not interested in solving the problem. In fact, the company recently hired the law firm WilmerHale, which is known for dealing with labor unions. The publisher has also been accused of destroying documents that would incriminate it.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 6 DAYS AGO