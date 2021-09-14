CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Activision Blizzard hit with labor complaint over alleged worker intimidation

By Andrew Gebhart
CNET
 6 days ago

Activision Blizzard has yet another battle on its hands. The video game giant behind popular franchises like World of Warcraft, Diablo and Call of Duty is the subject of a labor complaint filed by the Communication Workers of America. Activision Blizzard is already being sued by California's Department of Fair...

