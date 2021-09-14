Hattiesburg sports lineup: What’s trending

(HATTIESBURG, MS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Hattiesburg area.

USM shuts out Grambling 37-0 Saturday HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Frank Gore Jr. rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries Saturday night to help the University of Southern Mississippi top Grambling State University 37-0 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The victory gave USM coach Will Hall his first as the Golden Eagles’ head coach. Read more

Southern Miss welcomes Grambling for home opener HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The University of Southern Mississippi football team will try and get better against one of the most legendary programs in the country. USM (0-1) will welcome Grambling State University (1-0) to M.M. Roberts Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Golden Eagles’ home opener. USM is... Read more

