CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg sports lineup: What’s trending

Hattiesburg Dispatch
Hattiesburg Dispatch
 6 days ago

(HATTIESBURG, MS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Hattiesburg area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Hattiesburg / wlbt.com

USM shuts out Grambling 37-0 Saturday

USM shuts out Grambling 37-0 Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Frank Gore Jr. rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries Saturday night to help the University of Southern Mississippi top Grambling State University 37-0 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The victory gave USM coach Will Hall his first as the Golden Eagles’ head coach. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Mississippi / wdam.com

Southern Miss welcomes Grambling for home opener

Southern Miss welcomes Grambling for home opener

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The University of Southern Mississippi football team will try and get better against one of the most legendary programs in the country. USM (0-1) will welcome Grambling State University (1-0) to M.M. Roberts Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Golden Eagles’ home opener. USM is... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Grambling / gsutigers.com

Tigers unable to slow down Gore, Southern Miss

Tigers unable to slow down Gore, Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. | Frank Gore Jr. rushed for over 150 yards and one score as the Grambling State University football team could not slow down the Southern Miss running back as the Golden Eagles blanked the Tigers, 37-0, on Saturday night at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Southern Miss (1-1) broke the... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Mississippi / stltoday.com

Southern Miss blanks FCS-member Grambling 37-0

Southern Miss blanks FCS-member Grambling 37-0

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Frank Gore Jr. ran for 162 yards and a touchdown and Southern Mississippi breezed to a 37-0 victory over FCS-member Grambling on Saturday. The Golden Eagles (1-1) used a 12-yard TD toss from Trey Lowe III to Jason Brownlee to grab a 7-0 first-quarter lead and stretched their advantage to 10-0 on Briggs Bourgeois' 40-yard field goal in the second quarter. Gore Jr. raced 51 yards for a score midway through the second quarter to put Southern Miss up 17-0. From there Bourgeois kicked two field goals, Dajon Richard scored on a 27-yard run and backup QB Ty Keyes got in on the act with an 11-yard TD pass to Jakarius Caston to cap the scoring. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Ms Rrb
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hattiesburg Dispatch

Hattiesburg Dispatch

Hattiesburg, MS
129
Followers
247
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hattiesburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy