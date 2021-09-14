Hattiesburg sports lineup: What’s trending
(HATTIESBURG, MS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Hattiesburg area.
Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Frank Gore Jr. ran for 162 yards and a touchdown and Southern Mississippi breezed to a 37-0 victory over FCS-member Grambling on Saturday. The Golden Eagles (1-1) used a 12-yard TD toss from Trey Lowe III to Jason Brownlee to grab a 7-0 first-quarter lead and stretched their advantage to 10-0 on Briggs Bourgeois' 40-yard field goal in the second quarter. Gore Jr. raced 51 yards for a score midway through the second quarter to put Southern Miss up 17-0. From there Bourgeois kicked two field goals, Dajon Richard scored on a 27-yard run and backup QB Ty Keyes got in on the act with an 11-yard TD pass to Jakarius Caston to cap the scoring. Read more
