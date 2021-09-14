CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Binghamton

Binghamton Journal
Binghamton Journal
 6 days ago

(BINGHAMTON, NY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Binghamton area.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Binghamton

Game Recap: Canisius Men's Soccer vs. Binghamton | 9.11.21

Game Recap: Canisius Men's Soccer vs. Binghamton | 9.11.21

Hear from Coach McGrane following the non-conference match against Binghamton. www.GoGriffs.com | #GoGriffs Read more

Binghamton

Men’s Soccer Upended by Binghamton

Men's Soccer Upended by Binghamton

Ethan Homler factored in both of Binghamton's late first half tallies as the Bearcats defeated Canisius, 3-1, in non-conference men's soccer action at the Demske Sports Complex on Saturday night. Noah Luescher opened the scoring for Binghamton in the 40th minute, receiving a pass from Homler on the right side... Read more

Binghamton

Five Things to Know: Men's Soccer Readies to Host Binghamton

Five Things to Know: Men's Soccer Readies to Host Binghamton

The Canisius men's soccer team returns to the Demske Sports Complex, facing fellow Empire State foe Binghamton. Kickoff for Saturday's match is slated for 7 p.m. Juniors Ryan Dagelman and Noah Hodson netted their first collegiate goals to avenge a pair of early St. Bonaventure tallies in a 2-2 draw last Friday in Olean. Read more

Elmira

Elmira wins big against Binghamton: Season opener provides takeaways for both teams

Elmira wins big against Binghamton: Season opener provides takeaways for both teams

Elmira's season-opening 53-8 victory over Binghamton on Saturday afternoon started with two key plays from the special teams and was punctuated by a defensive touchdown. In between the offense piled up yards on the ground at Marty Harrigan Athletic Field. It added up to the type of all-around team effort... Read more

Binghamton, NY
