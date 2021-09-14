CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Trending sports headlines in Bloomington

 6 days ago

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Bloomington area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Bloomington sports. For more stories from the Bloomington area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Bloomington / pantagraph.com

Kindred: Game Time Gym II was a friend and sporting home to youth of the community

Kindred: Game Time Gym II was a friend and sporting home to youth of the community

The emails arrived weekly in the Pantagraph sports account. The listings were for volleyball skills or flag football or a basketball league or Christmas vacation youth sports camps … just about anything you could imagine. Activities ranged from pre-K to adult and included fees, registration deadlines. It was an endless... Read more

Bloomington / centralillinoisproud.com

Extra Effort: Jake Slaughter Might Be The Quietest Leader at Central Catholic

Extra Effort: Jake Slaughter Might Be The Quietest Leader at Central Catholic

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When Jake Slaughter was a freshman, his Central Catholic football team went 0-9. But before he graduates in May, he wants to make sure his team now is perceived as a winner. He has lofty goals. BITE: Jake Slaughter/Extra Effort winner: “Playoffs, for sure, go from... Read more

Bloomington / youtube.com

[ 309 Sports ] *Bloomington Highlights* Final Score: Bloomington ( 14 ) Manual ( 0 )

[ 309 Sports ] *Bloomington Highlights* Final Score: Bloomington ( 14 ) Manual ( 0 )

Week - 3 @ Peoria Stadium Bloomington Purple Raiders (14) Manual Rams (0) Read more

Bloomington / monmouthscots.com

Scots Fall to Ranked Ohio Northern in Tournament

Scots Fall to Ranked Ohio Northern in Tournament

The Monmouth College volleyball team participated in the Holiday Inn Classic over the weekend in Bloomington, Illinois and went 0-3 against three top-50 teams. The Scots are now 5-4 on the season as they prepare to host Augustana University on Wednesday night. On Friday the Scots faced the host Illinois... Read more

