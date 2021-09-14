CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Lifestyle wrap: Lake Charles

Lake Charles Journal
Lake Charles Journal
 6 days ago

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Lake Charles area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Lake Charles / 929thelake.com

The Most Expensive And Coolest Property In Lake Charles On Airbnb

For $1,100 a night, a family of about 20, can enjoy a vacation in the bayou at Doc's Cajun Mansion. The 10,000 sq foot Lake Charles, La property, is currently listed on Airbnb and can sleep 20 people easily with 8 bedrooms, 10 beds, and 6.5 bathrooms. The spawling Louisiana home comes with everything a family would need to get the party started, including an outdoor Kajun Kitchen, complete with a set-up to boil some crawfish and a commercial pizza oven. Read more

Lake Charles / mymagiclc.com

No Cow-herd on Education: Rosepine Elem Finds a Cow Roaming Halls

We've had stories of horses being ridden into a few bars: Horse Walks into Social Club in Lake Charles and Horse Walks into Mary's Lounge, but a cow walking into a school is no longer a moo-t point. Miss Cindy Kay was outside of Rosepine Elementary on the phone with the sheriff's office to report a cow on the loose in the area. As she was on the phone, the cow was making its way down the fence line. As she went to stop her vehicle, she saw the doors to the school were wide open. Read more

Lake Charles / 929thelake.com

Avail Hosptial Offering New Infusion Treatment For COVID-19

Dr. Patel, Avail Hospital CEO, came by the studio today and talked about a new infusion treatment for COVID-19 they have available at Avail Hospital. Avail Hospital is now offering Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Therapy for patients who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or a patient that has contracted COVID-19 within 10 days of treatment. Anyone at the age of 12 and older is eligible for this treatment. Read more

Lake Charles / americanpress.com

COVID testing, vaccine sites closed Tuesday-Wednesday

The Office of Public Health COVID19 Vaccine and Testing Sites in Region 5 will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to the weather and flood risk. Tests and vaccines at these sites are normally administered in a drive-thru outdoors, which is not possible in severe weather. This closure would affect... Read more

Lake Charles, LA
With Lake Charles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

