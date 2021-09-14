What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Gulfport

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Gulfport Bulletin
Gulfport Bulletin
 6 days ago

(GULFPORT, MS) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Gulfport area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Louisiana / sunherald.com

MS Coast hospital opens vaccine-only clinics. But so far most takers are from Louisiana.

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport opened a first-of-its-kind, walk-in clinic devoted to COVID-19 vaccinations Aug. 27, but later that week, the sign out front was stolen. “Within the first two days the clinic was open, our big COVID vaccine sign was stolen,” said Matt Walker, Memorial’s vice president of clinic operations. “But we’ll replace it.” Read more

Gulfport / wlox.com

Help still hasn’t arrived for Memorial Hospital healthcare workers, according to MEMA

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Relief was supposed to be on the way for overworked and overstressed hospital staff on the Gulf Coast but according to MEMA, none of that help ever made it to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport. Documents obtained Thursday from MEMA say that Memorial is the only hospital... Read more

Gulfport / wlox.com

Antibody infusion treatment becomes more accessible at Memorial Hospital

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Hospital at Gulfport ramping up its monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19. The hospital is now providing potentially life-saving treatment on an almost industrial scale. The monoclonal antibody treatment is so effective at treating COVID-19, Memorial Hospital at Gulfport wanted to make it more available. “We... Read more

Gulfport / wxxv25.com

Memorial relocates monoclonal infusion site

Memorial Hospital in Gulfport has transformed their fitness center into a monoclonal infusion site. The team at Memorial decided to make this change due to an increased need for infusions and limited space in the main hospital. The monoclonal infusions have shown to reduce COVID symptoms by about 85 percent... Read more

The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
