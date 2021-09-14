What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Gulfport

(GULFPORT, MS) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

MS Coast hospital opens vaccine-only clinics. But so far most takers are from Louisiana. Memorial Hospital at Gulfport opened a first-of-its-kind, walk-in clinic devoted to COVID-19 vaccinations Aug. 27, but later that week, the sign out front was stolen. “Within the first two days the clinic was open, our big COVID vaccine sign was stolen,” said Matt Walker, Memorial’s vice president of clinic operations. “But we’ll replace it.” Read more

Help still hasn’t arrived for Memorial Hospital healthcare workers, according to MEMA GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Relief was supposed to be on the way for overworked and overstressed hospital staff on the Gulf Coast but according to MEMA, none of that help ever made it to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport. Documents obtained Thursday from MEMA say that Memorial is the only hospital... Read more

Antibody infusion treatment becomes more accessible at Memorial Hospital GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Hospital at Gulfport ramping up its monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19. The hospital is now providing potentially life-saving treatment on an almost industrial scale. The monoclonal antibody treatment is so effective at treating COVID-19, Memorial Hospital at Gulfport wanted to make it more available. “We... Read more

