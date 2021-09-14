CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Lafayette

Lafayette Post
Lafayette Post
 6 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lafayette, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Lafayette / wlfi.com

Lafayette hotel celebrates grand opening

Lafayette hotel celebrates grand opening

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — What was once an eyesore in Lafayette is now a new stop for visitors. The Drury Inn & Suites celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday. The hotel is located on South Street near the Interstate 65 exits. It has 180 rooms and more... Read more

Lafayette / newsbug.info

Lafayette prepares for Walk to End Alheimer's

Lafayette prepares for Walk to End Alheimer's

LAFAYETTE — The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is moving forward with plans to host the Greater Lafayette Walk to End Alzheimer’s in-person this year. The event will be Sept. 18 at Riehle Plaza. The health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. Options will be... Read more

Lafayette / 247wallst.com

This is the County in the Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

This is the County in the Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 39,893,580 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 635,606 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. […] Read more

West Lafayette / cbs4indy.com

Tyler Trent endowment leads to breakthrough discoveries in cancer research

Tyler Trent endowment leads to breakthrough discoveries in cancer research

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — This week, Purdue superfan Tyler Trent would have celebrated his 23rd birthday. As you may remember, Tyler died from a rare form of bone cancer in 2019 but his legacy lives on through an endowment in his name at Purdue University’s Cancer Research Center. “It was... Read more

