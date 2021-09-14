Trending lifestyle headlines in Hagerstown

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Life in Hagerstown has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Hagerstown area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Washington County commissioner Terry L. Baker still critical, but out of COVID isolation Washington County Commissioner Terry L. Baker is still being treated at Meritus Medical Center for what he called "very serious COVID pneumonia." "I'm struggling and believing in the grace of God every day," Baker wrote in a text-message exchange with a Herald-Mail Media reporter Friday. "I'm hanging in there one day at a time." Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Preventing addiction by going door to door for unwanted medications: Washington Goes Purple holds drug take-back walk HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Expired or even unwanted medication could put people at risk for drug addiction. In western Maryland, Washington Goes Purple, which is addiction prevention and awareness organization, went door to door alongside members of the Hagerstown Police and Fire departments for their first drug take-back walk since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Rehab Reflections: 417 N Jonathan Street Preservation Maryland’s 1830s log cabin in Hagerstown, Maryland is nearing the end of its makeover. The once haggard home in the historic Jonathan Street community now stands revived and resolute, ready to hold the stories of many more homeowners for generations to come. And while this rehabilitation may have been a relatively modest one when compared to larger enterprises, the cabin underwent no less of a transformation and the project had just as much to impart. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE