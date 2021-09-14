CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Trending lifestyle headlines in Hagerstown

Hagerstown Daily
Hagerstown Daily
 6 days ago

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Life in Hagerstown has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Hagerstown area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Washington County / heraldmailmedia.com

Washington County commissioner Terry L. Baker still critical, but out of COVID isolation

Washington County commissioner Terry L. Baker still critical, but out of COVID isolation

Washington County Commissioner Terry L. Baker is still being treated at Meritus Medical Center for what he called "very serious COVID pneumonia." "I'm struggling and believing in the grace of God every day," Baker wrote in a text-message exchange with a Herald-Mail Media reporter Friday. "I'm hanging in there one day at a time." Read more

Comments
avatar

I had it, but instead of going to Meritus where they have nothing at all to help you with I stayed home. Me, and my mother, and daughter had it together. My father got it, went into the Covid Pneumonia, and died at Meritus. Meritus has nothing to help with the virus. You either die, or you don't.

1 like

Hagerstown / localdvm.com

Preventing addiction by going door to door for unwanted medications: Washington Goes Purple holds drug take-back walk

Preventing addiction by going door to door for unwanted medications: Washington Goes Purple holds drug take-back walk

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Expired or even unwanted medication could put people at risk for drug addiction. In western Maryland, Washington Goes Purple, which is addiction prevention and awareness organization, went door to door alongside members of the Hagerstown Police and Fire departments for their first drug take-back walk since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Hagerstown / preservationmaryland.org

Rehab Reflections: 417 N Jonathan Street

Rehab Reflections: 417 N Jonathan Street

Preservation Maryland’s 1830s log cabin in Hagerstown, Maryland is nearing the end of its makeover. The once haggard home in the historic Jonathan Street community now stands revived and resolute, ready to hold the stories of many more homeowners for generations to come. And while this rehabilitation may have been a relatively modest one when compared to larger enterprises, the cabin underwent no less of a transformation and the project had just as much to impart. Read more

Maryland / localdvm.com

Maryland Lt. Governor visits Hagerstown, discusses ways to combat opioid crisis with local leaders

Maryland Lt. Governor visits Hagerstown, discusses ways to combat opioid crisis with local leaders

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford visited Hagerstown Thursday to discuss the ongoing issue of opioid addiction in the state. Rutherford sat down with Hagerstown’s Mayor Emily Keller and other community leaders to address the issue in schools and improving recovery homes. The chiefs of the Hagerstown Fire and Police departments also voiced their concerns about the ongoing issue and believe that crisis centers should be a priority moving forward. Read more

Comments / 0

 

