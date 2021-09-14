Sports wrap: Manchester
Beaver wins 39th Annual Shacklette Invite, men's cross country finishes third
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – The American International College men's cross country team opened its season with a win at the 39th Annual Shacklette Invitational on Saturday, September 11. FAST FACTS:. Where: Manchester, New Hampshire. Course length: Eight kilometers. Team scores: 1. Stonehill (35), 2. Adelphi (75), 3. AIC (95) RESULTS: Read more
Women's cross country places four in top-10 at 39th Annual Shacklette Invite
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – The American International College women's cross country team opened its season with a win at the 39th Annual Shacklette Invitational on Saturday, September 11. FAST FACTS:. Where: Manchester, New Hampshire. Course length: Six kilometers. Team scores: 1. Southern New Hampshire (46), 2. AIC (47), 3. Saint... Read more
Central football suspended for 10 days due to COVID
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday afternoon, the Manchester School District announced that it has decided to suspend all practices and games for the Central High School football team for 10 days. The decision comes due to positive COVID-19 tests among members of the team, and out of an abundance of... Read more
3 Ice Rinks Fined Nearly $43K for Child Labor Violations
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Three New Hampshire ice rinks paid a total of nearly $43,000 in fines after investigators found they violated federal child labor requirements, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. Investigators found that the North Atlantic Hockey Group LLC, operating as The Rinks at Exeter, misclassified minors... Read more
