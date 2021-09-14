Sports wrap: Manchester

(MANCHESTER, NH) Manchester sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Beaver wins 39th Annual Shacklette Invite, men's cross country finishes third MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – The American International College men's cross country team opened its season with a win at the 39th Annual Shacklette Invitational on Saturday, September 11. FAST FACTS:. Where: Manchester, New Hampshire. Course length: Eight kilometers. Team scores: 1. Stonehill (35), 2. Adelphi (75), 3. AIC (95) RESULTS: Read more

TRENDING NOW

Women's cross country places four in top-10 at 39th Annual Shacklette Invite MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – The American International College women's cross country team opened its season with a win at the 39th Annual Shacklette Invitational on Saturday, September 11. FAST FACTS:. Where: Manchester, New Hampshire. Course length: Six kilometers. Team scores: 1. Southern New Hampshire (46), 2. AIC (47), 3. Saint... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Central football suspended for 10 days due to COVID MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday afternoon, the Manchester School District announced that it has decided to suspend all practices and games for the Central High School football team for 10 days. The decision comes due to positive COVID-19 tests among members of the team, and out of an abundance of... Read more

LOCAL PICK