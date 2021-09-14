CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Trending lifestyle headlines in Rome

Rome Today
Rome Today
 6 days ago

(ROME, GA) Life in Rome has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Floyd County / hometownheadlines.com

COVID on campus: What’s ahead this week on area campuses. Rome schools require masks this week. No classes Friday for Floyd students are teachers prepare remote learning options. One Bartow school still under ‘yellow’ phase.

COVID on campus: What’s ahead this week on area campuses. Rome schools require masks this week. No classes Friday for Floyd students are teachers prepare remote learning options. One Bartow school still under ‘yellow’ phase.

All Rome City Schools remain under a mask mandate for students, faculty and staff, including on bus trips. No restrictions on Floyd County Schools. Floyd County classes are canceled Friday to allow teachers time to work on remote learning plans as that service will be offered to families starting Sept. 21. Students already were off Sept. 20 so it is another four-day break for county students. Read more

Comments
avatar

At least RCS has a mask mandate. Floyd county schools has no mitigation at all and they haven’t reported their total positive. The kids can go to school sick if they want since they are not even forcing exposed kids to quarantine. This is reckless. They already had one student sadly pass away. This is awful. Masks work better than no masks. Vaccination works better than no vaccination. Sad.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Floyd County / northwestgeorgianews.com

Local fall festivals still on,for now, despite rising COVID cases and deaths

Local fall festivals still on,for now, despite rising COVID cases and deaths

Coordinators of three local fall festivals have all tentatively confirmed their events are still on for October, despite the rising COVID case numbers in the area. Coosa Valley Fair will kick off the first of three big festivals and will run from Oct. 5 through Oct. 9. Rome Exchange Club... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Cedartown / northwestgeorgianews.com

Polk hits all-time high in COVID-19 cases; Officials close Cedartown City Hall

Polk hits all-time high in COVID-19 cases; Officials close Cedartown City Hall

Local hospitalizations and cases have climbed to equal or above previous numbers thanks to the continuing spread of COVID-19, mostly due to the highly infectious Delta variant that has swept across the country. Rome hospitals swept past previous records on Tuesday with 203 people hospitalized with serious cases of COVID-19... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Floyd County / wrganews.com

COVID-19 update for Rome, Floyd County Schools

COVID-19 update for Rome, Floyd County Schools

September 12, 2021–1:54 p.m. All Rome City Schools will remain in phase two of the system’s COVID-19 three-phase plan for another week. During phase two, all faculty, staff, and students on campus must mask up because the positivity rate at their school is more than 1% over a one-week period. Read more

Comments
avatar

why doesn't FCS implement the masks requirement so that illnesses are prevented rather than waiting on people to get sick and possibly die.

4 likes 1 dislike

Comments / 0

Related
Philly Report

Lifestyle wrap: Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Philadelphia, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Man Stumbles Upon ‘Cave to Hell’ in Colorado

If you look hard enough, you can definitely find some strange things here in Colorado. A man that spends a lot of his time doing what he calls 'urban exploration' stumbled upon a strange structure near the Colorado Springs area that has been dubbed the 'Cave to Hell.'. A Man-Made...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga Rrb Life
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Facebook staff warned platform was a 'cesspool of anti-vaccine comments' that were hindering Zuckerberg's stated goal of promoting vaccines

Facebook employees had warned CEO Mark Zuckerberg that his social media platform had compromised his goal to use the company to get 50 million people vaccinated against COVID-19. Zuckerberg had announced the initiative in March, showing off Facebook's ability to connect users with vaccine providers to help make appointments, as...
INTERNET
995qyk.com

Florida Passengers Sing “Hey Hey Hey Goodbye” As Couple Gets Kicked Off Flight

Florida passengers sing “Hey Hey Hey Goodbye” as anti-mask c0uple gets kicked OFF flight. Florida has taken a lot of heat for not stepping up and wearing a mask during the pandemic. While most abide by the rules at least on the flights I’ve been on, there are always those few who feel they need to make a point. Passengers on a flight from Miami supported the airline crew as they removed two on board who reportedly refused to wear a mask. As the couple gathered their things, passengers broke out in song. They sang the anthem sports fans often sing when the team they’re playing is clearly about to lose.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Gabby Petito Update: Video Could Show Van During Mystery Period

Video footage has emerged that purportedly shows Gabby Petito's van during the mysterious period between her last known sighting and the day when her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, returned home alone from their cross-country trip. Petito's family are aware of the clip and have said they "believe this is the van...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

September to feature Western Days at Martha's Task

Giddy up to Martha’s Task Western Days, a new event happening this month in the nonprofit organization’s store and online. Martha’s Task Western Days will include a special sale of Western-themed items created by the organization’s seamstresses and emergency assistance clients, along with fun music and treats. The event is...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
The Baltimorean

Trending lifestyle headlines in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) Life in Baltimore has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Baltimore area, click here.
BALTIMORE, MD
Rome Today

Rome Today

Rome, GA
228
Followers
253
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rome Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy