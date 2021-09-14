Trending lifestyle headlines in Rome
COVID on campus: What’s ahead this week on area campuses. Rome schools require masks this week. No classes Friday for Floyd students are teachers prepare remote learning options. One Bartow school still under ‘yellow’ phase.
All Rome City Schools remain under a mask mandate for students, faculty and staff, including on bus trips. No restrictions on Floyd County Schools. Floyd County classes are canceled Friday to allow teachers time to work on remote learning plans as that service will be offered to families starting Sept. 21. Students already were off Sept. 20 so it is another four-day break for county students. Read more
At least RCS has a mask mandate. Floyd county schools has no mitigation at all and they haven’t reported their total positive. The kids can go to school sick if they want since they are not even forcing exposed kids to quarantine. This is reckless. They already had one student sadly pass away. This is awful. Masks work better than no masks. Vaccination works better than no vaccination. Sad.
Local fall festivals still on,for now, despite rising COVID cases and deaths
Coordinators of three local fall festivals have all tentatively confirmed their events are still on for October, despite the rising COVID case numbers in the area. Coosa Valley Fair will kick off the first of three big festivals and will run from Oct. 5 through Oct. 9. Rome Exchange Club... Read more
Polk hits all-time high in COVID-19 cases; Officials close Cedartown City Hall
Local hospitalizations and cases have climbed to equal or above previous numbers thanks to the continuing spread of COVID-19, mostly due to the highly infectious Delta variant that has swept across the country. Rome hospitals swept past previous records on Tuesday with 203 people hospitalized with serious cases of COVID-19... Read more
COVID-19 update for Rome, Floyd County Schools
September 12, 2021–1:54 p.m. All Rome City Schools will remain in phase two of the system’s COVID-19 three-phase plan for another week. During phase two, all faculty, staff, and students on campus must mask up because the positivity rate at their school is more than 1% over a one-week period. Read more
why doesn't FCS implement the masks requirement so that illnesses are prevented rather than waiting on people to get sick and possibly die.
