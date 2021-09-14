Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Cheyenne

(CHEYENNE, WY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Cheyenne area.

Camel Shay Leupold wins 4A East state qualifier, Bolt Darby Barstad takes 3rd The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school golf teams traveled to Cheyenne for the Class 4A state qualifier tournament at the Airport Golf Club on Thursday and Friday. Camel Shay Leupold finished first on the boys side with a two-day score of 147. Leupold shot 72 on day one before finishing with a 75 on day two. Read more

Camels, Bolts swim in Cheyenne and Laramie The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school girls swimming and diving teams traveled to Cheyenne and Laramie to compete Friday and Saturday. The Camels started the weekend in Cheyenne with duals against Cheyenne Central and Rock Springs. Campbell County beat Rock Springs 98-85 and lost to Central 90-86. The... Read more

Cheyenne Bombers U11 Baseball Team Honors 9/11 First Responders through “Around The Bases” Memorial Run CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - All throughout the nation, United States citizens have honored those who lost their lives on the attacks on 9/11, 2001. The Wyoming Bombers U11 Baseball team did the same, but through a new tradition. Today marked their first ever “Around The Bases” Memorial Run.... Read more

