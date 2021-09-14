CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheyenne, WY

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Cheyenne

Cheyenne Today
Cheyenne Today
 6 days ago

(CHEYENNE, WY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Cheyenne area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Campbell County / gillettenewsrecord.com

Camel Shay Leupold wins 4A East state qualifier, Bolt Darby Barstad takes 3rd

Camel Shay Leupold wins 4A East state qualifier, Bolt Darby Barstad takes 3rd

The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school golf teams traveled to Cheyenne for the Class 4A state qualifier tournament at the Airport Golf Club on Thursday and Friday. Camel Shay Leupold finished first on the boys side with a two-day score of 147. Leupold shot 72 on day one before finishing with a 75 on day two. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Campbell County / gillettenewsrecord.com

Camels, Bolts swim in Cheyenne and Laramie

Camels, Bolts swim in Cheyenne and Laramie

The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school girls swimming and diving teams traveled to Cheyenne and Laramie to compete Friday and Saturday. The Camels started the weekend in Cheyenne with duals against Cheyenne Central and Rock Springs. Campbell County beat Rock Springs 98-85 and lost to Central 90-86. The... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Cheyenne / wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne Bombers U11 Baseball Team Honors 9/11 First Responders through “Around The Bases” Memorial Run

Cheyenne Bombers U11 Baseball Team Honors 9/11 First Responders through “Around The Bases” Memorial Run

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - All throughout the nation, United States citizens have honored those who lost their lives on the attacks on 9/11, 2001. The Wyoming Bombers U11 Baseball team did the same, but through a new tradition. Today marked their first ever “Around The Bases” Memorial Run.... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Cheyenne / wyomingnews.com

PREP TENNIS: Central teams pick up dual wins on the road

PREP TENNIS: Central teams pick up dual wins on the road

CHEYENNE — Jackson Cook won both of his matches at No. 2 singles on Saturday to help the Cheyenne Central boys win duals over Rock Springs and Green River. Against Rock Springs, Cook defeated Tegan Conover 6-3, 6-1 while Isaiah Rigg won 6-1,6-1 over Jaxon Smith. The No. 1 doubles tandem of Justin VanKirk and Nathaniel Thonrell won at No. 1 doubles and Grant Hilton and Thomas Smedley won at No. 2 doubles. Sergio Villalobos and Mike Ellison won at No. 3 doubles. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Sports
Local
Wyoming Sports
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cheyenne Today

Cheyenne Today

Cheyenne, WY
102
Followers
240
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cheyenne Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy