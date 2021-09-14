Jacksonville sports lineup: What’s trending

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Jacksonville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Jacksonville sports. For more stories from the Jacksonville area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

High School Football: Jacksonville-Area Week 4 Roundup Quarterback Josh Benton ran for 172 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries and threw for another score in the Cardinals’ home win over the Patriots. Benton had a 61-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give Jacksonville a 7-0 lead, had a 49-yard scoring run that extended the Cardinals’ lead to 20-7 and added a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:34 left in the second quarter to make it 27-7. Read more

LOCAL PICK

FINAL: Week 4 ENC football scores, updates and highlights On a night where teams had to scramble to fill their schedules, there were few surprises once the opening whistle was blown. New Bern and Havelock both won to set up an undefeated county showdown next week, while Jacksonville raced past West Carteret in preparation for Big Carolina Conference play. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Jacksonville offense has shown explosiveness in all three games Jacksonville quarterback Josh Benton said that he brings in cookies for his offensive linemen to gobble up Monday if the big boys “do great,” the previous Friday. The senior better get started baking. The Cardinals’ offensive line and their balanced attack helped pave the way for another show of offensive... Read more

TRENDING NOW