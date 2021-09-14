CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville sports lineup: What’s trending

Jacksonville Voice
Jacksonville Voice
 6 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Jacksonville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Jacksonville sports. For more stories from the Jacksonville area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Jacksonville / jdnews.com

High School Football: Jacksonville-Area Week 4 Roundup

High School Football: Jacksonville-Area Week 4 Roundup

Quarterback Josh Benton ran for 172 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries and threw for another score in the Cardinals’ home win over the Patriots. Benton had a 61-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give Jacksonville a 7-0 lead, had a 49-yard scoring run that extended the Cardinals’ lead to 20-7 and added a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:34 left in the second quarter to make it 27-7. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Jacksonville / jdnews.com

FINAL: Week 4 ENC football scores, updates and highlights

FINAL: Week 4 ENC football scores, updates and highlights

On a night where teams had to scramble to fill their schedules, there were few surprises once the opening whistle was blown. New Bern and Havelock both won to set up an undefeated county showdown next week, while Jacksonville raced past West Carteret in preparation for Big Carolina Conference play. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Jacksonville / jdnews.com

Jacksonville offense has shown explosiveness in all three games

Jacksonville offense has shown explosiveness in all three games

Jacksonville quarterback Josh Benton said that he brings in cookies for his offensive linemen to gobble up Monday if the big boys “do great,” the previous Friday. The senior better get started baking. The Cardinals’ offensive line and their balanced attack helped pave the way for another show of offensive... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Jacksonville / speed51.com

Former Track Champion Snaps Four-Year Drought at Goodyear

Former Track Champion Snaps Four-Year Drought at Goodyear

JACKSONVILLE, NC – Rusty Daniels snapped a winless streak dating back to 2017 with a dominant performance in Saturday night’s American Heroes Tribute at Goodyear All American Speedway. Daniels, who won a championship at the 4/10-mile track in Jacksonville in 2009, started the race in the second position but quickly... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, NC
Government
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Sports
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jacksonville Voice

Jacksonville Voice

Jacksonville, NC
99
Followers
242
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy