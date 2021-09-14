CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville sports lineup: What’s trending

Charlottesville Dispatch
Charlottesville Dispatch
 6 days ago

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) Charlottesville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Charlottesville sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Illinois / 247sports.com

Five things we learned from UVA's 42-14 win over Illinois

Five things we learned from UVA's 42-14 win over Illinois

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia offense put on quite the display on Saturday, as the Cavaliers beat Illinois 42-14. UVA outgunned the visitors 556-337 putting on an offensive highlight reel. What were the five things we learned about this Bronco Mendenhall team after the win?. 1. Jelani Woods is a dude. Read more

Illinois / sacbee.com

Armstrong throws for 5 TDs as Virginia eases by Illinois

Armstrong throws for 5 TDs as Virginia eases by Illinois

After seeing his offense start slowly in its season-opening win over William & Mary, Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall designed his practices this week to correct that. The offense came quickly as Virginia scored touchdowns on its first two possessions Saturday against Illinois on its way to a 42-14 win. “I... Read more

Charlottesville / nbc29.com

UVA Health continues to monitor the impact from football game crowds

UVA Health continues to monitor the impact from football game crowds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Health experts with the University of Virginia want everyone to be cautious in public right now. The coronavirus, especially the delta variant, is flying around the Charlottesville area. But, these experts say they aren’t linking any increase to last week’s football game just yet. Though, around... Read more

Illinois / chatsports.com

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Illinois Football: GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Illinois Football: GAME THREAD

Welcome to Week Two of college football. Illinois travels to Virginia for a far-too-early matchup. Virginia’s favored by more than 10 points. A big win today would build up some good confidence heading into the following week’s contest at Chapel Hill. Carolina might not be as mighty as the experts originally predicted, so maybe the Hoos can sneak a W next week. Read more

