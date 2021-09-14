Victoria sports lineup: What’s trending

(VICTORIA, TX) Victoria sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Cross country runners compete at area meets Area cross country runners competed at the St. Joseph Invitational Meet at Coleto Creek Park on Saturday. Victoria East’s Isabella Roth won the varsity girls race with a time of 13 minutes, seven seconds. Calhoun’s Phoebe Huang and St. Joseph’s Lauren Theriot finished second and third. Goliad’s Ashtyn Franke and... Read more

Former St. Joseph High School Coach is set to have a court hearing by end of September VICTORIA, Texas – A former St. Joseph High School coach, Alvin Mumphord III, who was arrested on sex crime charges is set to have a hearing before a judge on September 30th at 9:00 a.m. according to the indictment. Mumphord is accused of 22 counts of sex-related offenses with ten... Read more

East dominates Carroll, scores most points in 3 years After starting the year with back-to-back road games, Victoria East wanted to come out strong in Thursday’s home and District 15-5A, District I opener against Corpus Christi Carroll. The Titans (2-1) accomplished that goal, dominating the Tigers to a 60-21 victory at Memorial Stadium. It was East’s third straight game... Read more

