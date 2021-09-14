CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria sports lineup: What’s trending

Victoria Times
Victoria Times
 6 days ago

(VICTORIA, TX) Victoria sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Victoria / victoriaadvocate.com

Cross country runners compete at area meets

Cross country runners compete at area meets

Area cross country runners competed at the St. Joseph Invitational Meet at Coleto Creek Park on Saturday. Victoria East’s Isabella Roth won the varsity girls race with a time of 13 minutes, seven seconds. Calhoun’s Phoebe Huang and St. Joseph’s Lauren Theriot finished second and third. Goliad’s Ashtyn Franke and... Read more

Victoria / crossroadstoday.com

Former St. Joseph High School Coach is set to have a court hearing by end of September

Former St. Joseph High School Coach is set to have a court hearing by end of September

VICTORIA, Texas – A former St. Joseph High School coach, Alvin Mumphord III, who was arrested on sex crime charges is set to have a hearing before a judge on September 30th at 9:00 a.m. according to the indictment. Mumphord is accused of 22 counts of sex-related offenses with ten... Read more

Victoria / victoriaadvocate.com

East dominates Carroll, scores most points in 3 years

East dominates Carroll, scores most points in 3 years

After starting the year with back-to-back road games, Victoria East wanted to come out strong in Thursday’s home and District 15-5A, District I opener against Corpus Christi Carroll. The Titans (2-1) accomplished that goal, dominating the Tigers to a 60-21 victory at Memorial Stadium. It was East’s third straight game... Read more

Victoria / waxahachietx.com

SAGU soccer drops pair at Houston-Victoria

SAGU soccer drops pair at Houston-Victoria

VICTORIA — The University of Houston-Victoria tallied a pair of goals and rode a strong defensive effort to a 2-1 victory over the SAGU men's soccer club Thursday afternoon. UHV’s Jose Martinez scored the first goal of the afternoon in the 26th minute of play before Karlo Lopez added his first goal in the 51st minute. Read more

