What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Bismarck

Burgum, delegation react to vaccine mandate from President Biden
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum is making it clear how he feels about President Joe Biden’s national vaccine mandate. Biden’s executive order mandates that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. Read more
If Burgum had kept the mask mandate in place for at least 6 months when the rates were below 2% we could have beaten Covid. School age children are easy targets for the variant & will have life long side effects if they survive getting it but yet you want bans on mask mandates for schools, hospitals & other public buildings. Biden has no choice but to put into place a vaccine mandates because of Neanderthals like Burgum, the FL & TX politicians. If you can’t think of doing what’s needed to save lives then you have absolutely no business in Any job that serves citizens
Thank you Burgum! Variants are more contagious but not deadly than said original (97.8% survival rate) Masks do nothing . The science has proven it. Stand up for ND and our businesses and the people!
The 48th Annual Downtowners Street Fair is a go
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Downtowners are bringing back a fall favorite!. The 48th Annual Downtowners Street Fair is a go. People will be able to enjoy all the food, crafts and art the vendors have to offer. Last year there were fewer vendors, no live music or kids... Read more
UPDATE: North Dakota COVID-19 Case numbers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases continue to rise, we have passed the 3,000 mark. This is the first time we’ve had a case load that high since December. There are 114 people hospitalized with the virus, with 21 people in intensive care. As of Friday 9/10,... Read more
Gary Adkisson: Seeing North Dakota
My wife and I are spur-of-the-moment road trippers. When I interviewed at the Tribune nearly four years ago, we were in North Dakota for four days. Thinking we may never come back, we decided to see a bit of North Dakota. We drove west and visited Hebron, Richardton, Dickinson, Medora,... Read more
what a delightful article! my friend and I have been doing the same thing since our husband's died.we do one little corner of the summer. we stop at every little town and tour it then stop at the park(every little town has one) and before long stone stops by to see where we're from and where we're going and have a history of the area.we could write a book on all the great people we've met. paid for our pie and coffee at Westhope and each got a jar of choke cherry jelly.we could fill a book on the things we saw and all the people we met!!!!!thanks for picking Bismarck N.D. Norma.
