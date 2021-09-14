Top Pocatello sports news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

 6 days ago

(POCATELLO, ID) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

HS Scores 9-11: Marsh Valley and Pocatello girls soccer tie

Pocatello is 4-3-2. SUGAR-SALEM 5, SNAKE RIVER 1. Goal: SR — Keva Brumfield. Goals: Marianna Rosales (3), Sarai Cardona. Rockland is 6-2, 3-2 1A DII, District 5. Goals: Blake Brown (2), Braden Magnuson. Assists: Braden Magnuson, Trey Northrup, Kaden Williams. Pocatello is 5-2. Read more

Emergence and injury: Pocatello moves to 3-0 win dominating win over Jackson Hole

POCATELLO – You just felt bad for the cornerback across from Julian Bowie. The Pocatello sophomore is 6-foot-1 and growing, loading up on Division I basketball offers before he can drive. Worse, the Jackson Hole team must’ve thought they were being swindled, probably checking rosters and asking for a birth... Read more

Broncs battered by Thunder

The Jackson Broncs suffered their first loss of the season Thursday in a 46-20 loss to the Pocatello Thunder at Holt Arena in Idaho. You could say it was the Thunder that were the better team. You could say the first road game of the season got to the Broncs. You might even blame the loss on the short week (Jackson had just 5 days to prepare with a rare Thursday game). Read more

High school football Week 3 top performers

WR Kevin Dahlstrom, Jr. (Highland) It’s tough to make this list when you only have two catches. But Dahlstrom’s pair of grabs were a 60-yard touchdown and a 50-yard score. Late in the first half, quarterback Jack Whitmer found his groove by looking deep for his junior receiver streaking down the sideline. It helped ignite the Rams’ offense in their dominating win over Century. Read more

