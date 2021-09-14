Your Redding lifestyle news
Redding residents reacts to President Biden speech on new vaccine mandate
REDDING, Calif. — People have reacted to President Biden's expansive vaccine mandate, requiring vaccinations or weekly testing for all federal workers. In Shasta County, 55% have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to Public Health Shasta County Health & Human Services Agency (HHSA). After Biden's announcement, residents... Read more
It would have been great if people just did the right thing on their own like adults. But no, they have to be recalcitrant children who refuse to do the right thing and wear the mask and practice social distancing and get vaccinated, imagine how many lives could have been saved.
it's impeding on our constitutional right to be vaccinated. they can't force us to be vaccinated
Shasta County nurses share experiences during COVID-19 hospitalization surge
REDDING, Calif.- As of Thursday, Shasta County has 99 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 17 in the ICU as the county deals with a surge of patients due to the delta variant. Nurses at Mercy Medical Center in Redding are on the front lines, being asked to take longer shifts... Read more
Wow! Should have know this was another article to push the poison vaccine! Also I call bs on this article! I know several nurses in Tehama County who told me that the majority of patients who are in the ICU are NOT Covid patients. Yes there are some, but they make it seem as tho they are overwhelming the ICU. They have also said that vaccinated patients are not being recorded ONLY the unvaccinated! Also they said that patients were being intubated WAY TOO EARLY! This was causing excessive fluid build up in the lungs and causing bacterial problems from that and lots of deaths were being caused because of that! Yes Covid is real, but the media is blowing this up to fit their narrative!
Redding locals excited about the return of Taste of Redding
REDDING, Calif. -The Taste of Redding has returned after COVID-19 canceled the event back in 2020. Now the event is back and ready more than ever. This event allows people to get out of the house, try food from local restaurants, and hear some excellent tunes. Paul Lehman is the... Read more
Redding Recreation Skate Camp at Caldwell Park - Redding, California
Redding Recreation Skate Camp at Caldwell Park led by Ryan Dye Read more