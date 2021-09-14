Your Redding lifestyle news

(REDDING, CA) Life in Redding has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Redding residents reacts to President Biden speech on new vaccine mandate REDDING, Calif. — People have reacted to President Biden's expansive vaccine mandate, requiring vaccinations or weekly testing for all federal workers. In Shasta County, 55% have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to Public Health Shasta County Health & Human Services Agency (HHSA). After Biden's announcement, residents... Read more

Shasta County nurses share experiences during COVID-19 hospitalization surge REDDING, Calif.- As of Thursday, Shasta County has 99 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 17 in the ICU as the county deals with a surge of patients due to the delta variant. Nurses at Mercy Medical Center in Redding are on the front lines, being asked to take longer shifts... Read more

Redding locals excited about the return of Taste of Redding REDDING, Calif. -The Taste of Redding has returned after COVID-19 canceled the event back in 2020. Now the event is back and ready more than ever. This event allows people to get out of the house, try food from local restaurants, and hear some excellent tunes. Paul Lehman is the... Read more

