Top Billings sports news
Billings Central blasts Bighorns
The Billings Central girls blasted Lone Peak 10-0 on Saturday at Amend Park. The BC Boys also defeated the Bighorns, 5-1. Read more
Jimmies face pair of Montana opponents this weekend
The University of Jamestown men's soccer team is in Billings, Mont., this weekend for a pair of matches on Saturday and Sunday. The Jimmies face University of Providence Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and Rocky Mountain College on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Through two matches this season, UJ is 0-1-1, having... Read more
Electrifying Nathan Dick healthy, leading promising Rocky Mountain College football team
BILLINGS — Nathan Dick was one of the most electrifying football players in the state at Billings Senior in 2016 en route to winning Montana’s Gatorade player of the year and eventually landing at the University of Montana. Fast forward five years and Dick is just two starts into the... Read more
MSUM Women's Soccer Falls to Black Hills State, 4-1
BILLINGS, Mont. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's soccer team fell to Black Hills State, 4-1, in nonconference action Saturday at the Rimrock Classic in Billings, Mont. MSUM fell to 0-3 with the loss while Black Hills State improved to 1-2. Freshman forward Ally Peters scored her first collegiate... Read more
