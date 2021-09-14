CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Stamford sports digest: Top stories today

Stamford Updates
 6 days ago

(STAMFORD, CT) Stamford-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Stamford / wiltonbulletin.com

Sacred Heart has named Judy Ann Riccio as athletic director, removed the interim tag from her title. Riccio became interim AD on June 8 as Bobby Valentine took a leave of absence to run for mayor of Stamford. She is the first female AD to lead the school’s Division I... Read more

Stamford / registercitizen.com

STAMFORD — Greenwich defensive lineman Cam Doyle was telling coaches before the game he had a feeling he was going to get his hands on a pass. What Doyle did not anticipate was snagging a ball tipped at the line and running with it to the end zone but that it just what happened in the second quarter of Greenwich’s game against Westhill. Read more

Stamford / lpga.com

Ali is in her second year with the LPGA and is the Symetra Tour Media Official. Prior to moving to Florida, Ali was an American Junior Golf Association Intern and a Communications Assistant with Stamford Peace Youth Foundation in Stamford, CT. With only four events left in the 2021 Symetra... Read more

Stamford / centralrecorder.com

Van Gaal appeared incensed when he slapped De Telegraaf’s journalist, who claimed that the national team boss loved defensive football. Tuchel arrived at Stamford Bridge around the turn of this year. He has enjoyed extraordinary success and guided Chelsea to the second Champions League title. It made them one of the most resilient and defensively sound teams in Europe. Read more

