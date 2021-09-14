Macon sports digest: Top stories today

(MACON, GA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Macon area.

Where is Mercer University located? Football fans in Alabama wonder where on planet Earth is Mercer University. With the Alabama Crimson Tide hosting the Mercer Bears on Saturday afternoons, many Alabama fans wonder where the university is located. Well, you might be surprised how close Mercer is to Tuscaloosa. The Bears have only been playing...

Men's Soccer Dropped By No. 22 Davidson MACON, Ga. -- The Mercer men's soccer team knew a tough opponent meant a tough match, and they surely came to play against No. 22 Davidson. While the Bears were on the unfortunate side of a 2-1 scoreline, they held their own for the entire 90 minutes. Following nearly half...

Late Penalty Kick Sends Georgia Southern Past Mercer, 1-0, On Sunday MACON, Ga. - Georgia Southern redshirt freshman Elis Nemtsov drew a penalty kick in the 83rd minute and graduate student Marcela Montoya converted from the spot to give the Eagles a 1-0 women's soccer victory over host Mercer on Sunday evening at Betts Field. The win continues Georgia Southern's best...

