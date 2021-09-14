CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon sports digest: Top stories today

 6 days ago

(MACON, GA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Macon area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Macon sports. For more stories from the Macon area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Atlanta / peachstatepress.com

Where is Mercer University located?

Football fans in Alabama wonder where on planet Earth is Mercer University. With the Alabama Crimson Tide hosting the Mercer Bears on Saturday afternoons, many Alabama fans wonder where the university is located. Well, you might be surprised how close Mercer is to Tuscaloosa. The Bears have only been playing... Read more

Macon / mercerbears.com

Men's Soccer Dropped By No. 22 Davidson

MACON, Ga. -- The Mercer men's soccer team knew a tough opponent meant a tough match, and they surely came to play against No. 22 Davidson. While the Bears were on the unfortunate side of a 2-1 scoreline, they held their own for the entire 90 minutes. Following nearly half... Read more

Georgia / gseagles.com

Late Penalty Kick Sends Georgia Southern Past Mercer, 1-0, On Sunday

MACON, Ga. - Georgia Southern redshirt freshman Elis Nemtsov drew a penalty kick in the 83rd minute and graduate student Marcela Montoya converted from the spot to give the Eagles a 1-0 women's soccer victory over host Mercer on Sunday evening at Betts Field. The win continues Georgia Southern's best... Read more

Macon / mercerbears.com

Late Second Half Goal Haunts Bears in Loss

MACON, Ga. – The Mercer Bears controlled the possession for more than 60 percent of the match, but the Georgia Southern Eagles converted a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to defeat the Bears, 1-0. Mercer held a 21-10 advantage in shots and consistently generated chances throughout the contest, but the lone goal was all that the Eagles needed to secure the victory. Read more

