What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Jackson

1.97 million Tennessee workers impacted by President Biden vaccine order NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — About 1.97 million Tennessee workers are impacted by a new order from President Joe Biden requiring large businesses to mandate vaccines among their employees. The Tennessee Department of Labor says the state has 4,156 employers with 100 or more employees, the threshold for Biden's order. Biden... Read more

Tennessee Teen Mocked at School Board Meeting for Saying His Grandmother Died of COVID-19 "This time last year, my grandmother, who was a former teacher at the Rutherford County school system died of COVID because someone wasn't wearing a mask," Grady Knox said during the meeting. A Tennessee student appeared to be laughed at during a school board meeting in Rutherford County after telling

Tennessee Teen Speaks Out After Being Mocked By Anti-Mask Parents High school student Grady Knox of Tennessee went viral recently, not because of anything he did but for how he was treated by others. In speaking in support of a mask mandate for Rutherford County schools at a public meeting on Tuesday, Knox evoked the memory of his grandmother, a former educator who died from Covid-19 because, as he said, “someone wasn’t wearing a mask.” In response, anti-mask advocates in attendance laughed, rattling Knox. The teen recently appeared on CNN to respond to the incident and anti-mask parents, and address the need for masks in their schools. Read more

