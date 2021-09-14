What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Jackson
(JACKSON, TN) Life in Jackson has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
1.97 million Tennessee workers impacted by President Biden vaccine order
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — About 1.97 million Tennessee workers are impacted by a new order from President Joe Biden requiring large businesses to mandate vaccines among their employees. The Tennessee Department of Labor says the state has 4,156 employers with 100 or more employees, the threshold for Biden's order. Biden... Read more
Impeach Biden an Harris an their administration an kick Pelosi out of senate. We as Americans need to sue their asses an take our freedom back. An our rights. He has broken so many rules as a president an he does not need to know how much money that every Americans makes. It’s against the law for anybody to get access to our bank account.
I hope everyone realizes the president does not have the authority to make personal healthcare decisions for people and his order is just plain illegal. anyone who complies, isn't very smart.
Tennessee Teen Mocked at School Board Meeting for Saying His Grandmother Died of COVID-19
"This time last year, my grandmother, who was a former teacher at the Rutherford County school system died of COVID because someone wasn't wearing a mask," Grady Knox said during the meeting. A Tennessee student appeared to be laughed at during a school board meeting in Rutherford County after telling... Read more
The people who mocked and support that kind of behavior are the problem and should be dealt with. You are not patriots, you are in a cult.
I watched that on the national news. What a disgrace that this young man will forever carry with him! I thought at one point he was going to either get loud or break down at one point. Shame on the parents who should have taught their kids better. But then the children see this from their ignorant parents. I pray for strength to come to this young man and be proud for speaking his mind. God bless him and these woke morions to change their way.
Tennessee Teen Speaks Out After Being Mocked By Anti-Mask Parents
High school student Grady Knox of Tennessee went viral recently, not because of anything he did but for how he was treated by others. In speaking in support of a mask mandate for Rutherford County schools at a public meeting on Tuesday, Knox evoked the memory of his grandmother, a former educator who died from Covid-19 because, as he said, “someone wasn’t wearing a mask.” In response, anti-mask advocates in attendance laughed, rattling Knox. The teen recently appeared on CNN to respond to the incident and anti-mask parents, and address the need for masks in their schools. Read more
He need to continue to do the right thing to keep his family safe. It’s unfortunate how these young people act and speak more mature than the grown ups. Until the virus hit their households is going to be only time they shut up and wish they wore a mask, until then its just a waste of breath to even talk to them about masks or vaccination. The way this young man was treated is BEYOND evil 😈 and EVEN MORE SO....UNACCEPTABLE!!!!
More uncivil people, Trump certainly did a job on America. His actions gave permission to these people to act like animals. The damage will be with us for a long time.
Arkansas researchers find possible cause of long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms
Researchers at UAMS have identified a possible reason why some COVID-19 long-haul patients continue to see symptoms longer than others. Read more
pretty bad when Drs at UAMS know more about covid then the dipshit Dr in the WH and CDC and WHO!
Instead of vaccine maybe more money should be used for finding a treatment for the of the 30% of Covid patients that actually show these symptoms. Seems this is much more practical than requiring unproven shots that are not actually vaccines although referred to as vaccines for our population. I would say follow the $$$$.
