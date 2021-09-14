CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Medford sports lineup: What’s trending

Medford Dispatch
Medford Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MEDFORD, OR) Medford-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Medford sports. For more stories from the Medford area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Grants Pass / ktvl.com

Friday Night Football Fall 2021 Week 1 Part 1

Friday Night Football Fall 2021 Week 1 Part 1

News 10's Carmine Gemei and Tyler Myerly and The Mail Tribune's Kris Henry bring us highlights of several local games including: North Medford vs. West Linn, West Salem at Grants Pass, and North Bend at Ashland. They also have scores from other games around the area. News 10's Carmine Gemei... Read more

Roseburg / 1490thescore.com

9/13 HR 2 – Roseburg FB title chances / Matt Bagley, 96.1 The Game / Injury notes

9/13 HR 2 – Roseburg FB title chances / Matt Bagley, 96.1 The Game / Injury notes

On this episode of Off The Wall, Joey Keeran looks at Roseburg High School’s 2-0 start to the football season and shares his thoughts on the Indians’ chances at winning the Southwest Conference title. Matt Bagley from 96.1 The Game in Medford joins the show to talk prep football, Southern Oregon football and preview his Raiders on Monday Night Football. Plus some news and notes from Mario Cristobal’s Monday press conference. Read more

Medford / youtube.com

North Medford at West Linn football Sept 10 2021 Entire Game

North Medford at West Linn football Sept 10 2021 Entire Game

Full replay of North at West Linn Read more

Medford / youtube.com

Local 15-year-old girl hopes to follow dad's footsteps into boxing ring

Local 15-year-old girl hopes to follow dad's footsteps into boxing ring

For more, visit https://kobi5.com Read more

With Medford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

